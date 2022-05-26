ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Myers named assistant police chief in James City County

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6vW2_0fr1cpga00

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The James City County Police Department has promoted veteran officer Monique Myers from lieutenant to assistant police chief.

Myers, who joined the department in October 2006 after serving as an officer in Portsmouth, has served in various roles, including in the community services unit and as a patrol sergeant.

She will join Assistant Police Chiefs Anthony Dallman and Steve Humphries in the role. JCCPD says its “major” positions were reclassified to the assistant police chief and the deputy chief position was recently eliminated.

Myers bachelor’s in criminal justice from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s in criminal justice from Troy University and is also a recent graduate from the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond. She also is a Virginia Certified Crime Prevention Specialist and an Advanced Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) Instructor.

She’ll start her new role on June 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WAVY News 10

Police respond to crash on VB Boulevard

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that a crash happened in the 3300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. Norfolk man sentenced to 50 years for murder of girlfriend, …. Virginia Beach gearing up for summer ahead of Memorial …. Patriotic Festival kicks off in new location despite …. Man sentenced...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
James City County, VA
Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
County
James City County, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Richmond, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing 15-year-old James City County teen last seen Tuesday

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/james-city-county/jccpd-searching-for-missing-15-year-old-girl/. Missing 15-year-old James City County teen last seen …. Woman charged after argument over trespassing leads …. Memorial Day travel: Millions expected to travel …. Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser …. Woman shot on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth. Police: Franklin man wanted after domestic shooting …
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#University Of Portsmouth#Chiefs#Troy University#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy