Myers named assistant police chief in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The James City County Police Department has promoted veteran officer Monique Myers from lieutenant to assistant police chief.

Myers, who joined the department in October 2006 after serving as an officer in Portsmouth, has served in various roles, including in the community services unit and as a patrol sergeant.

She will join Assistant Police Chiefs Anthony Dallman and Steve Humphries in the role. JCCPD says its “major” positions were reclassified to the assistant police chief and the deputy chief position was recently eliminated.

Myers bachelor’s in criminal justice from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s in criminal justice from Troy University and is also a recent graduate from the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond. She also is a Virginia Certified Crime Prevention Specialist and an Advanced Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) Instructor.

She’ll start her new role on June 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.