Jalen Rose’s Kyrie Irving apology wasn’t good enough for Stephen A. Smith

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 2 days ago

Stephen A. Smith completely lost it on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” when he learned that Jalen Rose was responsible for the single vote Kyrie Irving received for All-NBA Third Team.

Ahead of Game 5 between the Celtics and Heat on Wednesday, Rose expressed his regret over voting for the Nets point guard, who played just 29 games this past season.

“I need to fall on the sword because I’m the lone person that voted Kyrie Irving third-team All-NBA,” Rose said. “I get mesmerized by his talent, but it was a mistake to put him on third-team.”

Smith was fuming in his seat at FTX Arena in Miami, and before Rose could finish his comment, the “First Take” host yelled, “What!”

“I want you to explain what in God’s name made you think at any point that Kyrie Irving, who played. 29 games this year, missed 53 games. How in God’s name is he a third-team All-NBA? On any day, any hour, any minute of this season! How?” Smith asked.

An incensed Stephen A. Smith (What else is new 😂) makes Jalen Rose explain why he put Kyrie Irving on the All-NBA 3rd team 👇 #NBATwitter #NetsLevel https://t.co/kr3Wp5o9u6 pic.twitter.com/hG9zFzxDoZ

— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) May 25, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“First off, I don’t think you heard the part about, I said that was a mistake,” Rose said, adding, “That was a bad decision.”

Rose went on to explain that “in my mind it was a unique season,” and based on the circumstances “when Kyrie Irving decided to play for whatever reason, he was a dominant as any player in the league and he was one of the top-15 performers when he was in uniform.”

Irving was limited this season due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine and New York City restrictions. The All-Star guard was able to return as a full-time player after New York Mayor Eric Adams announced relaxed vaccine mandates on March 24.

Kyrie Irving during a Nets’ playoff loss to the Celtics on April 25, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 41.8 percent from deep in 29 games.

Smith said he wouldn’t let Rose get away with such a blasphemous move.

“First of all, no one has ever questioned the greatness of Kyrie Irving as a talent,” Smith said. “We know he’s box office, He’s that spectacular. Not only me, you were on the record stating his lack of availability, his unwillingness to take one for the team, to get vaccinated… disqualified him from everything, and then behind our back like a thief in the night, just slid in this vote for him. For him? He don’t even get to be All-NBA G-League after the way he disappeared for the whole season. You have got to be crazy.”

Smith has been particularly critical of Irving this season over how the guard has handled himself throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the NBA released the full voting breakdowns for all of the season awards this year, which means the public is able see which media members voted for which players to win awards.

Stephen A. Smith (left) berates Jalen Rose (right) on “NBA Countdown.”
ESPN

Irving and the Nets were swept by the Celtics in their first-round NBA playoff series in April.

