Marshall County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts in excess of 20 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri and most of southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM CDT this morning until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday weekend on area lakes and waterways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory include Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake, Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil`s Kitchen Lake, and Lake of Egypt.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts in excess of 20 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri and most of southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM CDT this morning until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday weekend on area lakes and waterways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory include Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake, Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil`s Kitchen Lake, and Lake of Egypt.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO

