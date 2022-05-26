Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts in excess of 20 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri and most of southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM CDT this morning until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday weekend on area lakes and waterways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory include Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake, Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil`s Kitchen Lake, and Lake of Egypt.

