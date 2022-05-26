ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (May 16-May 22)

By LA County Sheriff's Department
 2 days ago
Nothing significant to report. Aggravated Assault – Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) 05/17/2022 @ 0640. A man threw a large rock into an office window that was occupied by a city employee. The rock broke the window and almost hit the employee. The suspect was located and arrested by responding deputies....

americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles

A 57-year-old pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles was identified Saturday by the coroner’s office as Petra Benitez-Vilchis. The crash was reported at 9:08 p.m. Sunday in the area of Normandie Avenue and 59th Street, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Universal City, CA
City
West Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

2nd suspect arrested in East LA shootout with CHP

LOS ANGELES - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shootout involving California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's transit deputies in East Los Angeles that left another suspect wounded, authorities said Friday. Neither suspect has been identified. The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at...
foxla.com

2 arrests made in Beverly Crest follow-home robbery

LOS ANGELES - The third. Two arrests have been made in connection with a follow-home robbery in Beverly Crest last month. The four tourists from Northern California were visiting Los Angeles for a birthday celebration. They left a restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beverly Grove area and felt they were being followed to their Airbnb in Coldwater Canyon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Person transported to hospital following arrest

A person was detained and arrested following a “flag down” of a robbery Friday night, according to sheriff’s officials. “It was a flag-down on a robbery that had just occurred,” said Deputy Conner of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station, speaking on behalf of Watch Commander Lt. Barclay, who relayed the information to him. “They hadn’t got a chance to call it in yet and tried to detain the suspect, and they had some difficulty getting the suspect detained.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in Street Racing Traffic Collision

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was killed in a traffic collision reportedly involving street racing with another vehicle early Saturday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 12:30 a.m. May 28, near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Downey is son of DJ Quik: LAT

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Downey on Wednesday, according to the Downey Police Department, and a media report indicates the alleged shooter is the son of famous Compton musician DJ Quik. David Blake Jr. allegedly shot 33-year-old Julio Cardoza in the chest...
DOWNEY, CA
Key News Network

Man Shot Near Local Business

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received numerous 911 calls at approximately 2:59 p.m. regarding a man down near the intersection of Avenue H-8 and Division Street in the city of Lancaster on Friday, May 27, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man found shot dead in his Palmdale home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night. Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area. At 11:48 p.m., […]
PALMDALE, CA
easyreadernews.com

Court rules against city, Redondo police shooting case heads toward trial

A U.S. District Court decision has moved the case of Luke Carlson vs. City of Redondo Beach another step closer to a jury trial. Judge Otis D. Wright, II, District Court Central District, denied a motion May 12 by three Redondo Beach police officers for a summary judgment in the case. Two parents accuse the officers of excessive force after their adult son was shot three times the night of Jan. 8, 2019 at a residence on the Esplanade.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Several people detained and questioned at Granada Hills junk pile following raid

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a sweep operation Thursday at a homeless encampment in the Granada Hills area.According to LAPD, officers came to the encampment to serve a search warrant for stolen goods but were not sure what they would find other than a rare collector's item spotted by a viewer in previous coverage by CBSLA's Kristine Lazar.A judge granted the search warrant after the viewer spotted a stolen van, which was reportedly a rare collector's item. The viewer said that the van would not be up there on its own. RELATED: Only On: Granada Hills residents outraged as rubbish pile continues...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

405 Freeway experiences hours-long congestion due to man lying on freeway bridge

Late night travelers were subjected to an extensive traffic snarl on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening as law enforcement responded to an emergency situation in Inglewood, where a man was reportedly lying on a bridge over the freeway. The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man climbing a fence by the bridge near the Manchester Boulevard onramp. Once he climbed the fence, the man was reportedly lying down under a blanket. Los Angeles County Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with the situation. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.Sky2 over the scene showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles in both directions as authorities attempted to handle the situation.CHP had closed all but one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 Freeway beginning at around 6:40 p.m., and were reopened just after 11 p.m. As the closure continued, traffic was redirected to La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS News

Tesla driver dead after running off road, hitting tree in Encino

A fatal crash Saturday, in the early morning hours, claimed the life of one person in Encino. The driver of a gray Tesla was traveling at an "unsafe speed" westbound on Victory Boulevard, east of White Oak Avenue, when it ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one dead in Westmont

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation Thursday of a man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 110th Street, between Vermont and Normandie avenues, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responded and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
WESTMONT, CA
