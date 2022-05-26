ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mayor Turner says NRA convention cannot be canceled

By Chad Washington
HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A day after a horrific school shooting over 300 miles away, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city can’t cancel the National Rifle Association’s convention this weekend, but he is asking political leaders in the state to not show up for it.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Turner said that the city has contractual obligations to continue to hold the NRA convention this weekend at the George R. Brown Convention Center, even though a deadly school shooting happened in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“Canceling the convention would leave the City subject to a number of legal issues,” Turner said. “The greater question is why are elected officials speaking there…what message does that send?

“You can’t pray and send condolences on one day and go and champion guns on the next,” Turner continued.

The mayor also vented his frustration over the lack of new gun laws from federal and state lawmakers.

“How many more children must lose their lives from senseless gun violence? The answer to what happened in Uvalde is not to put more guns in our teachers’ hands,” Turner said.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are scheduled to speak at the NRA convention this weekend. Former President Donald Trump is also expected to speak.

Meanwhile, two other Republican lawmakers, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sen. John Cornyn, said that they would no longer speak at the convention, Politico reported . Crenshaw is still on a trip to Ukraine and said he would not be able to make it to the convention, while Cornyn said he is bowing out “for personal reasons.”

