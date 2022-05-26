ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Severe weather likely this weekend in KELOLAND

By Brian Karstens
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather the next few days will be returning to a much more active pattern. Before that happens, lets enjoy the nice weather and take advantage of the pleasant weather conditions the next couple of days. More sunshine will allow highs to climb into the 70s today for many, including Sioux...

www.keloland.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Massive Tornado Twirls Around Texas Amidst Extreme Weather

As a wave of powerful thunderstorms swept over the state, a massive tornado slammed northern Texas. In videos, a massive twister can be seen sweeping over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside Lubbock. The tornado looked enormous, spiraling down from a storm cloud above and sweeping across the flat...
TEXAS STATE
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe storms are expected to roll in this morning

This morning will start calm, but storms will be moving into the region later this morning and through the afternoon. The Ozarks have been upgraded to an enhanced risk tomorrow, level 3 out of 5. Storms will form north of the region. All severe weather modes will be possible, including winds up to 70mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado spin-up. Storms will be moving south and east throughout the day before moving out of the Ozarks by this afternoon to evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Wacky weekend weather coming for Memorial Day weekend across the U.S. with snowstorms, extreme heat, tornadoes

There are some wild weather forecasts coming for many cities in the United States. this weekend. Here is what experts are expecting in some areas of the country. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for south central Virginia. ABC 8 News released images of crumbled buildings, giant collapsed trees and large debris on houses, due to heavy storm damage in Bedford County. The risk of severe storms is expected to stay in place until 8 p.m. EST.
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
AccuWeather

Severe storms set to hit some central and eastern US communities hard

Thunderstorms will remain quite active over parts of the central United States to end the weekend. Storms on Sunday may not only disrupt outdoor activities and travel, but they could also be locally damaging and dangerous in portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather threat is expected to shift into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

Forecasters predict an abnormally high number of storms for this hurricane season—again

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts that 2022 will be yet another above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. NOAA predicts with 70 percent confidence that from June 1 to November 30, the eastern US coast will see up to 21 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes, with three to six of those hurricanes potentially being “major”—category 3, 4, or 5.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/26 Thursday forecast

Alert(s): Yellow Alert for late tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night for showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.  Forecast: Today will feature more clouds with perhaps some sprinkles/showers late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sprinkles/showers push through tonight with perhaps some patchy fog developing around the area. As for tomorrow, the day gets off to a quiet start, but showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are expected late in the afternoon and at night. The main threats from these storms will be downpours (flooding), gusty winds and even some hail. This, of course, could complicate holiday travel on the roads and at the airports.Looking Ahead: On Saturday we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/t'storms with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday's better, overall, with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs closer to 80. Monday (Memorial Day) looks like the best of the bunch: mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Rain chances stick stay through Friday

The chance of rain is still here through Friday as a cold front arrives. “We stay in our on and off stormy pattern through much of this week. Each day will have a chance for showers and t-storms, but the exact timing is hard to nail
ENVIRONMENT

