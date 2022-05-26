ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

KIX 101.1 Blood Drive at the Marshalltown LifeServe Blood Center

Cover picture for the articleKIX 101.1 Country Radio will be sponsoring a blood drive on Friday, May 27th from 8:30 a.m....

1230kfjb.com

Memorial Day Services to be Held in Downtown Marshalltown

A Memorial Day service is planned for Monday, May 30th along Main Street in downtown Marshalltown. The service is being conducted by representatives of the All-Veterans Committee, American Legion Riders, and the Marshall County Veterans Affairs office. The program is expected to last for approximately two hours. A Veterans Food...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
951thebull.com

One Person Wounded in North Iowa Campground Shooting

A parking issue appears to have led to one person being shot at a campground in Mason City Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says a disagreement between campers at the MacNider Campground (901 Birch Drive) led to the shooting, reported to authorities shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found one person who had been struck by gunfire and transported the unidentified victim to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Department paramedics. Law enforcement quickly identified the shooter and took the unnamed subject into custody.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Record attendance reported at Asian heritage festival in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Asian heritage festival, CelebrAsian, is reporting record attendance numbers after day one yesterday. The festivities continued this morning with a stacked lineup of fun. Vendors and volunteers dressed in cultural clothing, celebrating Asian traditions. Food trucks lined Locust Street serving up traditional cuisine.
DES MOINES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Champion Xpress Carwash Asks Community to Select Non-Profit Beneficiaries

MARSHALLTOWN, IA (May 25, 2022) – Champion Xpress Carwash is preparing for the Grand Opening of their Marshalltown, Iowa location in mid-June. In celebration of the new location, Champion Xpress will donate $1 on behalf of each guest to local non-profit organizations during the opening two weeks. Champion Xpress is asking for the community’s help nominating local non-profits!
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KAAL-TV

Disagreement between campers led to gunfire at a Mason City campground

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Mason City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at MacNider Campground on Friday evening. It followed a disagreement between campers. When officers arrived on the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound. Officers were able to quickly identify the shooter and secure the weapon.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Firefighters use rope to rescue stranded Iowa kayaker

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa kayaker was rescued Friday night after her kayak capsized in the South Skunk River. Ames Fire Department responded to North River Valley Park, 725 East 13th St., at 5:50 p.m. The kayaker had capsized in the rapids at the low head dam site and...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Announces A Change in Weekend Pool Opening Schedule

After announcing that Noelridge Aquatic Center in Northeast Cedar Rapids would be the first pool opening this season, Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation has announced a change. Via a press release, they cite a "mechanical issue" at Noelridge, therefore they will shift their plans and open Cherry Hill Aquatic Center this weekend instead. Lap swims at Cherry Hill will be held from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. each day and open swims from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 1 to 5 p.m.. on Monday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Vehicle Crash Results in Injuries Near Jefferson Saturday Morning

A two vehicle crash resulted in injuries Saturday morning in Greene County. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the crash was between an SUV and a tractor on Highway 30, east of Sparky’s in Jefferson after 9am. Both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed as crews were on scene. Williams says the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance. He adds the both lanes are back open.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
DUBUQUE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines beach concessions reopen after a decade hiatus

The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.Standup paddle boards are for rent.Life vests can be checked out for free.⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Senior Prank at Iowa City High School causes $8,000 worth of damage

Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
94.1 KRNA

What Does Cedar Rapids NOT Need More Of?

Enough is enough, according to a LOT of people in Cedar Rapids. From car washes to banks, to endless construction leading to inconvenient road closures, to bars, convenience stores, and car dealers, we asked you what Cedar Rapids does NOT need more of, and you had your thoughts. Kevin Boge:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Memorial Day Ceremony Planned in Rhodes

The Rhodes American Legion has announced its schedule of events for Memorial Day 2022, which is being observed on Monday, May 30th. There will be no service held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery or Eden Cemetery on Monday. A combined Memorial Day service for all cemeteries will be held Monday...
RHODES, IA
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA

