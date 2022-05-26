ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson ISD Student Arrested After Gun Found In Vehicle

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday morning at 10:55, the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500-block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle. They last saw the male walking toward Berkner High School, located at 1600 East Spring Valley...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

13-year-old fatally shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to a...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Department investigating Bay Hill Drive homicide

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is investigating a May 26 fatal shooting  in the 6000 block of Bay Hill Drive.Officers found the 35-year-old victim laying in a driveway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.Based on the investigation, police said it appears the suspect(s) fired at the victim, who was also armed at the time, and then drove away from the location.This does not appear to be a random incident, police said. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing other evidence in the case, detectives believe this may be connected to a previous altercation between the victim, his associates, and another group.Detectives are currently following up on leads and working to identify the suspects.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Holly at (817) 459.5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richardson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KXII.com

Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cooke County Thursday morning. Sheriff Ray Sappington said on Saturday a woman reported she was kidnapped, taken to a remote area of Montague County and raped. Around 5 a.m. Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies attempted...
WFAA

Officer finds student with gun on middle school campus, says Fort Worth PD

FORT WORTH, Texas — A police officer at a middle school had to detain a student after they were found with a firearm on campus, according to Fort Worth police. The department said an officer from their School Initiative Unit was on duty at W. A. Meacham Middle School on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., he was notified about a student who possibly had a gun.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Berkner High School#Unlawful Carrying Weapons
WFAA

Parent faces charges after weapon ‘accidentally’ discharges at Arlington elementary school, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington elementary school parent has been arrested after his weapon accidentally discharged on campus, triggering a lockdown, police said. Arlington police said 55-year-old Anthony White has been charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places and one count of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Texas parent brings gun to school, accidentally shoots self

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A parent in Texas accidentally shot himself in the leg after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, a parent with a concealed weapon went to Duff Elementary School. While on campus, the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him in the leg. The father was […]
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested for road rage shooting in Keller

KELLER, Texas - Keller police arrested a 39-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting Thursday afternoon. Eric Rojas has been charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. According to police, this happened near the entrance of a gym in the 1800 block of S. Main Street. Rojas is accused...
KELLER, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police trying to ID burglary suspect caught on camera

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying a suspect caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle in the 7400 block of Samuell Boulevard. The crime happened on April 18 around 9:00 p.m. It was then that the suspect broke the window to the victim's vehicle, took property from inside, and left in a white pickup.Anyone who has information about the burglary or who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Cumby Man Accused Of Firing A Gun During Disturbance

A 49-year-old Cumby man was accused of firing a gun during a disturbance with a woman and her son Tuesday. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Baumann responded at 4:17 p.m. May 24, 2022, to what was reported as an active disturbance on County Road 4734. Upon arrival, he detained the 49-year-old male resident for further investigation.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Police Arrest Texas Student Who Brought Guns to High School the Day After the Uvalde Shooting

A student at a Richardson, Texas, high school was arrested Wednesday for carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone, the day after 19 children were murdered at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The student—whose name was not released due to his age—was seen walking toward Berkner High School late Wednesday morning with a rifle, prompting witnesses to call the police. Police found no weapons on the suspect but found an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle when they searched his car, as the high school and its surrounding schools went into lockdown. The suspect was charged with illegally carrying weapons in a weapons-free zone, a felony, and taken to a state jail.
RICHARDSON, TX
KWTX

AK-47 style pistol found in North Texas student’s car outside school

RICHARDSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas arrested a student after an AK-47 style pistol was allegedly found in the teen’s car in the school parking lot. Shortly after 11 a.m. on May 25, 2022, the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.
RICHARDSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy