ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes 13th bag

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rodriguez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 144 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .262 batting average with a .681 OPS, 1 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Pirates vs. Padres Prediction and Odds for Friday, May 27 (San Diego Set up for Success with Manaea on Mound)

Pirates: +1.5 (-130) Total: 7 (Over -115/Under -105) Manaea may have an ERA north of 4.00, but he is set up for success both Friday night and long term. The Padres starter has a FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 3.73. He has seen an uptick in his strikeout rate, punching out more than 10 batters per 9 innings and has a WHIP (Walks, Hits per Inning Pitched) 1.122.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Polanco, Correa homer to help Twins even series with Royals

Polanco started the night on a good note, smacking a two-run homer in the first inning. Polanco's bomb into the right-field overhang jump-started a four-run inning against Royals starter Mitch Keller but Kansas City was able to answer thanks to a shaky night from Bailey Ober. After the Royals scored...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
CBS Sports

Four reasons the Mariners are in last place, including an underperforming offense and a shaky bullpen

Thanks to the magic of Fun Differential, the 2021 Seattle Mariners were the franchise's most successful team since the days of Ichiro Suzuki and Jamie Moyer. They went into the final weekend with a chance to secure the club's first postseason berth in a generation, and while they ultimately fell short, the Mariners and their fans had plenty of reasons to be optimistic for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar sitting for Padres on Saturday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Azocar is being replaced in center field by Trent Grisham versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 54 plate appearances this season, Azocar has a .229 batting average with a .546...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in San Diego's Friday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 130 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .212 batting average with a .559 OPS, 1 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Seiya Suzuki sitting for Cubs on Saturday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Suzuki is being replaced in right field by Rafael Ortega versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 163 plate appearances this season, Suzuki has a .245 batting average with a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#A
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Contract selected by Mariners

Elias' contract was selected by the Mariners on Friday. Elias spent most of spring training recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2021, but he was activated at Triple-A Tacoma in mid-April. Elias briefly joined the Mariners as a replacement player last week but has spent most of the season in Tacoma, where he posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 14 appearances (one start). The southpaw converted 14 of 16 save chances for Seattle in 2019, but it seems most likely that he'll pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations to begin his current stint with the major-league club.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros for unspecified reasons. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start in left field and bat leadoff Friday, but he's now absent from Seattle's lineup. It's unclear if Winker is dealing with an injury, but the team should update his status in the near future. Adam Frazier is moving out to left field while Sam Haggerty starts at second base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A

Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Drives in four runs Thursday

Story went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, four total RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. Story singled in a run in the first inning off Dallas Keuchel and got to the veteran hurler for a three-run blast to left field in the second. This was his third multi-hit game over his past seven contests, upping his batting average to .232 on the season. Over the weeklong hot stretch, Story is slashing .345/.394/1.069 with seven homers, 21 RBI and two stolen bases.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: May land on IL

Muncy could be placed on the injured list due to ongoing pain in his arm, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Muncy suffered a partially torn UCL in the final days of the 2021 regular season. He declined to undergo surgery during the offseason, instead opting for rehab. While Muncy has avoided the injured list -- or even a notable number of missed games -- early in the campaign, he has managed just a .150/.327/.263 line across 168 plate appearances. A stint on the injured list could allow Muncy to overcome the lingering pain and reset after his early struggles. He was held out of Thursday's lineup, with Edwin Rios entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Exits game early

Suzuki (head) was forced to leave Saturday's contest versus the Blue Jays early, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Suzuki was struck in the head with a warm up pitch, shaking him up and causing him to have to be helped down the dugout steps on his way out. Max Stassi replaced him behind the plate and more information on the 38-year-old will likely be available after the game.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list

Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Returns to lineup Saturday

Winker (shoulder) is starting Saturday against the Astros, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup due to right shoulder soreness, but he'll be back in action a day later. The 28-year-old went 3-for-18 with two runs, an RBI, three walks and four strikeouts over his last five games. He'll start in center field and lead off Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Day off Saturday

Machado will sit Saturday against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. There hasn't been any indication that this is anything other than a routine day off for Machado, who's sat on just one prior occasion this season. He's hitting an excellent .357/.438/.583 on the season but will rest after going hitless in his last two games. Ha-Seong Kim slides to third base in his absence, with Sandy Alcantara getting the start at shortstop.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Christopher Morel: Swipes another bag

Went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in a 5-1 win against the White Sox on Saturday. Morel slotted into the leadoff spot again for the Cubs and scored the game's first run following a first-inning single and stolen base. He attempted to steal again in the ninth frame but was nabbed at second base. Morel is slashing .314/.429/.543 through his first 42 big-league plate appearances, and he has recorded two homers, four RBI, eight runs and three thefts in five attempts.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy