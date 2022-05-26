ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distressing videos show parents begging cops to stop Texas school shooting

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 2 days ago

Harrowing videos captured the heartbreaking wails of parents begging cops to “go protect the kids!” during the Texas school shooting — with some suggesting they “just rush” the school themselves.

The livestreamed footage captured the unbearable anguish as parents rushed to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where deranged gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, was inside for up to an hour as he killed 19 kids and two teachers .

“What are you doing — get inside the building!” a person howled in one of the clips, as another screamed, “Go protect the kids!”

Ramos, 18, broke into the school despite being confronted outside by an officer who did not open fire, officials detailed Wednesday . He was inside for up to an hour as SWAT officers reportedly waited for a staff member to bring a key for the classroom he was barricaded in.

One of the disturbing clips , seen nearly 2 million times by Thursday, shows several parents trying to get past police lines. One woman appeared to be pinned on the ground by an officer, with an onlooker screaming, “What the f–k are you doing to her? Let her go!”

Another clip caught even more angry parents confronting officers standing around outside, with the livestreamer saying that it had “already been about an hour and they still can’t get the kids all out.”

“That’s f—ing crazy, bro — they’re standing all outside [and] there’s f—ing kids in there still, man,” he said.

The livestreamed footage captured the unbearable anguish as parents rushed to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Twitter/@FamilysSoupTV
Another clip caught even more angry parents confronting officers standing around outside.
Twitter/@FamilysSoupTV
A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door.
Twitter/@FamilysSoupTV
Esmeralda Bravo holds a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims.
AP
Frantic parents of the children stuck in their Texas school screamed at law enforcement officers to enter the school.
Twitter / @FamilysSoupTV
An official seen at the area outside the Texas school.
Twitter / @FamilysSoupTV

One mom yelled at an officer, “You’re scared of getting shot? I’ll go in without a vest — I will!” the mom screams.

As an officer tells them to stand back, one mom wails, “You don’t understand!” Another shouts, “Are your kids in there? No!”

The person filming the livestream told one officer, “Half of these f—ing parents here, dude, they wanna go in there — without vests, without guns — to get their f—ing kids.”

One of the disturbing clips, seen nearly 2 million times by Thursday, shows several parents trying to get past police lines.
Twitter/@FamilysSoupTV

Javier Cazares — whose daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was one of the 19 kids shot dead in her fourth-grade classroom — was one of the desperate parents at the scene. He blasted cops as “unprepared.”

He said he suggested with others at the scene, “Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to.”

He complained that the cops “were unprepared,” insisting, “More could have been done.”

Juan Carranza, 24, who saw the whole thing unfold from his house across the street from Robb elementary, also recalled hearing women screaming at cops, “Go in there! Go in there!”

He was outraged that they did not get the shooter sooner. “There were more of them. There was just one of him,” he said.

The first officer had confronted Ramos — who was carrying an AR-style rifle — after he crashed his grandmother’s truck outside the school and then ran towards the building around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gunfire was not exchanged and Ramos was able to get into the school. The officer then “followed him right in immediately,” which is “when rounds were exchanged,” Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday.

The deranged gunman ran down a hallway to two adjoining classrooms and barricaded himself in, the official revealed.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also insisted the school shooting — the deadliest since 20 kids and six adults were killed in Sandy Hook in 2012 — “could have been worse” without the officers’ response.
Twitter/@FamilysSoupTV

“And that’s where the carnage began,” McCraw said, with the 19 kids and two teachers who were shot dead all being in the same room.

McCraw on Wednesday refused to give an exact timeline, only saying that Ramos was inside the school between 40 minutes and an hour.

A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key.

Despite the criticism, McCraw defended the response Wednesday.

“The bottom line is law enforcement was there,” he said defensively. “They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.”

“They showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” the governor said.

“They were able to save lives,” he said — conceding, “Unfortunately, not enough.”

With Post wires

Comments / 0

