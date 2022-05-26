ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Hero border agent’s cap shows how close he was to being killed by Salvador Ramos

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The off-duty Customs and Border Protection agent who killed Texas gunman Salvador Ramos was a hair’s breadth away from getting shot in the head – as is evident in a photo of the hero’s bullet-ripped cap.

The agent — a member of the CBP’s elite Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC – was wearing the cap when he rushed into Robb Elementary School amid the rampage, Fox News reported .

The photo obtained by Fox News shows a long gash along the mesh section atop the black-and-white cap he was wearing as the bullet grazed his head.

The officer had exchanged rounds with Ramos, who was barricaded inside a fourth-grade classroom, but the agent managed to kill the gunman before he could commit more carnage.

The agent — part of CBP’s Del Rio sector, which covers Uvalde — was trained in a manner similar to US special forces.

BORTAC agents are taught to handle terror threats abroad and other chaos, such as riots at ICE detention facilities, NBC reported.

The agent was grazed in the head as he and Ramos exchanged gunfire.
Customs and Border Patrol
The agent was a member of the CBP’s elite Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC.
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
The officer exchanged rounds with Ramos before killing him.
ZUMAPRESS.com
19 students and two teachers were killed in the attack.
REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

“U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to a law enforcement request for assistance re an active shooter situation inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Upon entering the building, agents & other law enforcement officers faced gun fire from the subject, who was barricaded inside,” Marsha Espinosa, the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary of public affairs, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Risking their own lives, these Border Patrol Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children on the scene to draw the shooter’s attention away from potential victims and save lives,” she added.

