Celebrations

This Memorial Day, Fox Nation celebrates America's heroes by co-sponsoring 'Heroes Honor Festival'

By Laura Carrione
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day Weekend marks more than just the unofficial start of summer. It compels us to remember those who fought for our freedoms as Americans and celebrate the many blessings bestowed on us by the men and women who sacrificed their lives for ours. While many across the nation...

Fox News

Lee Greenwood discusses Memorial Day and 'remembering those who served'

"God Bless The U.S.A." — arguably one of the most recognizable and inspiring songs in the country — is the perfect anthem for this Memorial Day weekend. Singer Lee Greenwood, who composed the tune some 40 years ago and sings it regularly at venues of all kinds, joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning to discuss how he's honoring American heroes on this Memorial Day.
Fox News

A Memorial Day Encore…’The Seminal Question Each Memorial Day’

Trey revisits a special episode that honors the lives of those men and women who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty defending the United States. He asks if their sacrifice was worth it for the country they left behind, and requests that listeners take time in their own life to remember the meaning of Memorial Day.
Fox News

This Memorial Day, Gary Sinise shares his 'personal life mission' to support America's military

Memorial Day, a federal holiday each year, is Monday, May 30, 2022, this year — and it's a special time set aside to honor the men and women who died in service to America. Gary Sinise, the award-winning actor, humanitarian and founder of the nonprofit Gary Sinise Foundation, is serving again this year as honorary grand marshal of the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., which takes place on Memorial Day itself.
Fox News

Here's why America's Memorial Day car parades are great

Convertibles aren’t as popular as they used to be, but they're the most important cars on the road on Memorial Day weekend, as they transport many elder or injured veterans in parades across America. Other classic cars and trucks often join them, turning some events into all-out car shows,...
Ben Peterson
Craig Morgan
Toby Keith
Justin Moore
Fox News

Brian Kilmeade recounts the history of Memorial Day

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade shared a brief history lesson of Memorial Day, honoring the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on Saturday's "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: You may be preparing to fire up the grill, enjoy time with family and friends, especially after the last two years. Really appreciate the three-day weekend, right? It's a stark reminder that freedom isn't free, though, because it's about Memorial Day. It honors the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting the country. The holiday dates back more than a century to the deadliest conflict ever fought on American soil. Here's a quick history lesson. In 1865, the Civil War came to an end, but not without devastating American families, with more than 600,000 men killed in the bloodbath. Grieving mothers, daughters and wives tended to the graves of fallen soldiers, decorating them with flowers, wreaths and flags.
Fox News

Every day is Memorial Day at Dover Air Force Base

The first stop back on U.S. soil for American service members killed overseas is Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. It's where their families wait, where VIPs gather and where the honor guard is called. It’s at this site where members of the Air Force mortuary affairs team have the...
Fox News

Meet the American who honors the memory of 200,000 fallen war heroes

Robert Dalessandro lives by the motto: "Time will not dim the glory of their deeds." The former U.S. Army officer — a historian, author and Gulf War veteran — is the deputy secretary and leader of the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC). He and his team around the world are responsible for preserving the memory of more than 200,000 American men and women either killed or missing in action in wars overseas.
Fox News

Actor Gary Sinise shares story of building home for Army veteran, friendship with him

Actor Gary Sinise shared the details of his friendship with Army veteran and ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation Bryan Anderson on "One Nation" Saturday. GARY SINISE: Bryan is somebody I met several years ago — gosh, over 15 years ago. He was injured in 2005. He's a triple-amputee, missing two legs and an arm. We're both from Illinois, so we kind of connected at Walter Reed when I first met Bryan… After I started my foundation we became friends and he became an ambassador for my foundation.
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

