World's largest bounce house comes to Columbus this summer

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — For the thirteenth year, Biking for Babies is sending out young adults from all sides of the country to raise awareness and financial support for pregnancy resource centers in America. This July, 56 college students and young adults plan to cover a total of close to 4,000 miles for the babies, women and families served by these pregnancy resource centers. They will ride an average of 17 mph, covering an average of 100 miles per day. Teams that converge in St. Louis on July 16th will leave from Green Bay, Wis.; Columbus, Ohio; Natchez, Miss.; Dodge City, Kan., and Minneapolis, Min. The team riding into Washington, D.C. will leave from Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO