Columbus, OH

World's largest bounce house comes to Columbus this summer

By Natalie Comer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Bounce America is coming to Columbus this summer!. The Guinness-certified world's largest bounce house will be at Murfin Fields in Grove City from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17. Bouncers can...

Family entertainment to fill your holiday weekend around Central Ohio

This holiday weekend you can find plenty of activities for your family to enjoy! Not only do you have the Ohio Black Expo Riverside Culture Fest there's also the grand opening of the Bicentennial fountains! Joining Good Day Columbus with more places for you to check out over the long memorial day weekend Leah Berger from Experience Columbus!
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus restaurant celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — May is Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we’re celebrating. Kuya Ians Bistro owner Leonor Firmalan and Roebuck Firmalan share their “Pancit Bihon” recipe with Good Day Columbus Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Pancit Bihon: Stir-fried rice noodles with...
COLUMBUS, OH
'Encanto' character Adassa at Columbus Fanboy Expo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You know her as the voice of Dolores in Disney hit movie 'Encanto' and "We don't talks about Bruno" song . Adassa discusses "FanBoy Expo' event and what fans can expect with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. FanBoy Expo begins on Friday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Hilliard pools open in time for holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Are you looking for a way to beat the heat this Memorial Day weekend?. Hilliard's pools open on Saturday, May 28. The Hilliard Family Aquatic Center (HFAC) in Municipal Park will open the main pool, but will not open the lap pool, lazy river, slide pool and interactive pool on most days due to staffing shortages.
HILLIARD, OH
Asian Festival 2022 Virtual Event Preview: Columbus Koto Ensemble

The Columbus Koto Ensemble has been entertaining and educating audiences throughout Columbus and central Ohio since 2014. With their broad musical background, the Columbus Koto Ensemble highlights the culture of Japan and the diversity and versatility of the koto, which is similar to a Western harp or dulcimer. Their repertoire includes a wide range of music including traditional works, mesmerizing modern compositions, and innovative cover songs of rock, pop, and anime favorites.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cam Around Town: COTA Zoo Bus

Cam hops on COTA's Zoo Bus to show us how you and your family can save money and easily get to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium!. The Zoo Bus operates five trips per day, with the first departing from State and High Streets at 8:15 a.m. and the last vehicle leaving the Zoo at 7:15 p.m., returning downtown around 8 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
COTA launches Zoo Bus for summer season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) announced its Zoo Bus is back for the summer season!. The Zoo Bus provides daily trips from downtown Columbus to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay. Zoo Bus services begin Saturday, May 28 and will run seven...
COLUMBUS, OH
Scioto Mile Fountain in Columbus reopens for summer season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a way to cool off from the heat this weekend, the city of Columbus turned on the Scioto Mile Foundation at Bicentennial Park!. Due to rainy weather, some of the activities and celebrations were canceled at the park. The fountains will...
COLUMBUS, OH
Westerville Field of Heroes returns for Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are taking place in Central Ohio this weekend to honor our men and women in uniform who paid the ultimate sacrifice. A Memorial Day tradition took place Friday morning in Westerville. The Field of Heroes started at 9 a.m. at the Westerville Soccer...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Columbus 'Fanboy Expo' Preview

We're catching up with some of your favorite television stars from the 1970’s and 80's. Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant what fans can expect at this year 'Fanboy Expo’ with Chip’ cast Larry Wilcox, Robert Pine and A-team “Faceman” Dirk Benedict.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lifestyle
New 'clean comedy' venue draws crowds at Eastland Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hamilton Road in east Columbus. Some argue it’s all but forgotten. But, as crews continue to build back up traffic’s main artery, the same could be said for inside Eastland Mall. At Anthony’s Nu-Wave Entertainment, Tina and her husband Tony Fleisher will be the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Good Day Gardening: Tips for longer bloom times for your flowers

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Last week on Good Day Gardening, we talked about fertilizer for your flowers to get them blooming and growing to their maximum potential. One thing we mentioned was trimming back certain flowers to reset their growth. This week Paul Thomas, general manager of Darby Creek...
HILLIARD, OH
Newport Aquarium kicks off Shark Summer 2022 on Friday

NEWPORT, Kentucky (WSYX) — Newport Aquarium's popular exhibit Shark Summer is back and will be highlighting the misunderstood animals all summer long. This year's exhibit includes a Shark Nursery, featuring real shark eggs from several species, and Shark Central, where visitors can get up close to sharks including the new California horn shark.
NEWPORT, KY
Joining the route for Biking for Babies on along its national ride this July

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — For the thirteenth year, Biking for Babies is sending out young adults from all sides of the country to raise awareness and financial support for pregnancy resource centers in America. This July, 56 college students and young adults plan to cover a total of close to 4,000 miles for the babies, women and families served by these pregnancy resource centers. They will ride an average of 17 mph, covering an average of 100 miles per day. Teams that converge in St. Louis on July 16th will leave from Green Bay, Wis.; Columbus, Ohio; Natchez, Miss.; Dodge City, Kan., and Minneapolis, Min. The team riding into Washington, D.C. will leave from Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
FORE! Miler kicks off start of Memorial Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The eighth annual FORE! Miler is back!. The community-focused four-mile run/walk will kick off the 47th playing of the Memorial Tournament. It begins and ends at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. While the event kicks off the Memorial Tournament, it also raises money...
DUBLIN, OH
Westerville Parks & Rec close indoor pools Sunday due to limited staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Due to staffing limitations, all indoor pools will be closed at the Westerville Community Center on Sunday. Westerville Parks & Recreation announced on Twitter that this included the lap pool, hot tub, leisure pool and warm water pool. Parks and Rec is also looking for...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Giant Eagle to convert three locations, announces myPerks pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Giant Eagle announced its McCutchen and Stelzer, Britton Parkway and Powell locations will be converted to Market District. The three locations will remain open throughout renovation. Giant Eagle has also announced a new benefit to myPerks members: myPerks pricing. Members will have access to savings of up to 20% on more […]
POWELL, OH

