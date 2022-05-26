ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Family of FedEx employee killed outside Johnson County facility sues package company

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Loved ones of a man killed last year outside the Johnson County FedEx facility where he worked are suing the package delivery company for wrongful death.

Dade Smith, 23, of Overland Park, was killed on Nov. 18, 2021, while leaving an Olathe FedEx building at 22525 W. 167th Street.

Just before 8 a.m. that morning, Smith and another employee, 36-year-old Ruben Rodriguez, got into a “dangerous altercation” during work hours, according to the lawsuit. Then, the on-duty supervisor sent both men home.

The argument continued into the parking lot of the FedEx, where Rodriguez, who was driving an SUV, struck Smith, who was on a motorcycle, as they were leaving, the lawsuit alleges.

An initial police news release from the time said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Olathe police said Smith, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was unresponsive at the scene.

Smith died from the injuries he received in the crash. Rodriguez was arrested in December and has since been charged with second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

At the time of the crash, Rodriguez’s license was suspended, according to court records.

The lawsuit, filed in late April in Johnson County District Court, lists Smith’s mother, and the mother of his child, as plaintiffs. They are accusing FedEx of negligence and negligent hiring, supervision and retention.

Smith’s loved ones argue that FedEx hired Rodriguez “despite his criminal history including charges involving violence and drugs the very same year in which they hired him.”

Since 2015, Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, driving with a suspended license, drug possession after he was found with cocaine and meth, and felony possession of opiates, according to court records.

A month before the crash, on Oct. 16, Rodriguez was also arrested and charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of weapons and driving while suspended.

On Nov. 30, several days after the fatal crash, he was also arrested on felony theft charges.

Smith’s loved ones also claim in the suit that given Rodriguez’s history, the two men should have been separated by the FedEx managers once the altercation began inside the building.

“This was an avoidable tragedy,” Tom Porto, the attorney for the plaintiffs, told The Star. “The two men should not have been allowed to leave at the same time.”

The plaintiffs are asking that FedEx be made to cover the medical costs and other economic damages associated with Smith’s death.

A spokesperson with FedEx did not reply to a request for comment.

No further court date has yet been set.

“Dade was a beloved father, son, brother, and grandson. Dade also has aunts, uncles, and cousins who love him very much,” his obituary reads. “Dade’s true passions were motorcycles, working on cars, and video games.”

According to a GoFundMe organized after his death, Smith’s son was born in May, just months before his death.

Comments / 1

Related
JC Post

Convicted killer charged in Kansas City murder

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Tuesday of Elijah Flores in a vacant lot in the 700 block of Ditman Avenue in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Mark Sellars, 43, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Overland Park, KS
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
Olathe, KS
Obituaries
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Olathe, KS
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Drug Possession#Obituary#Https T Co Kmrxjdfdwk#Olathe Police#Olathepolice
KCTV 5

Local school security in question after shooting

Suspected serial killer charged in death of KC man, accused of killing a 7th victim. Court records show how investigators linked a suspected serial killer to the murder of a seventh victim in Kansas City, Missouri. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of cats and dogs in Kansas City are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
tonyskansascity.com

OVERLAND PARK POLICE DESPERATELY SEEKING SUSPECTED DUCK KILLER!!!

An alleged d-bag engaged in a reported bit of animal cruelty so brazen that the po-po have put the public on notice. Overland Park police said the driver stopped but apparently became impatient. That's when officers said the driver ran over a duck and her several ducklings. The driver then left the area.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Family members find man’s vehicle following crash near Clinton Lake, they say; he did not survive

A 54-year-old man’s family said they discovered his vehicle after a crash that the man did not survive Friday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Family members of the man told deputies that around 9 p.m. Friday, they were concerned that they hadn’t heard from the man since that morning, when he went to work in a field in the 1100 block of East 500 Road, said George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The area is near Clinton Lake.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
3K+
Followers
783
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy