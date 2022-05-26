City of Alliance to perform power pole testing

Mr. Wade Sanders, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Sanders of Alliance, Nebraska has been named the 2022 recipient of the Charles E. and Myrtle Slagle Fund scholarship. The Slagle Fund scholarship, in the amount of $2,000, is awarded annually to a member of the Order of DeMolay who belongs to a chapter located in the geographical area in Nebraska served by the Alliance Scottish Rite Bodies. The scholarship is payable at the rate of $500 per year while the recipient is attending a college or vocational school.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO