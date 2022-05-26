ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

City of Alliance to perform power pole testing

 2 days ago
Alliance – The City of Alliance has contracted with Sundance PPI to perform power pole testing. The project will...

Panhandle Post

Chadron State alumni reunite in North Platte theatre production

CHADRON – A recent North Platte Community Playhouse production of Clue, based on the board game of the same name about a murder at a mansion with several suspects, featured four alumni of Chadron State College. Actors included Staysha Adams (2014) as Mrs. Peacock, Lane Swedberg (2016) as Mr. Green, Chantel Burch (2014) as Mrs. White, and Jesse Young (2015) as Wadsworth, the butler.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Panhandle Post

Solar lights to be installed in Chadron's Wilson Park

At the May 16 Chadron City Council meeting, the council approved a resolution for the Chadron Parks Foundation for solar lights to be installed in Wilson Park. "We have a number of those lights in Memorial Park already, they've been performing well, and providing a very nice ambient light there during the night time hours," Chadron City Manager John Sutherland said. "We're going to do a similar installation in Wilson Park."
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff homicide suspect shot dead in Wyoming

On Saturday, May 28 at approximately 12:30 p.m. members of the Cheyenne Police Laramie County Joint SWAT Team were involved in an incident that resulted in a use of force action with homicide suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, near the 2500 block of East 11th Street. On Tuesday, May 24 the...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance Memorial Day closures

Alliance – The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. This closure includes the Utility Office, Senior Center, and the Municipal Building. The Public Works Building will be closed Friday, May 27 thru Monday, May 30 with on-call employees available...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department teams up with 'Know Your Force'

ALLIANCE —Know Your Force announced today their partnership with Alliance Police Department to advance community relations by using a streamlined community survey sys-tem. Know Your Force helps police departments gather continuous feedback data from their community, enabling deeper insights into citizen voices and up-to-date information about their officers on an ongoing basis.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff woman sentenced to prison for selling meth

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, 42, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska, for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Rojas to 70 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/. * At 722 PM CDT/622 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogallala, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogallala, Sutherland, Paxton, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Coker, Nevens and Broganville. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 81 and 98. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 120 and 158. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KEITH COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle rollover Thursday morning on Highway 385

SIDNEY -- At 7:31 am the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on US Highway 385 at mile marker 47. At 7:35 am, while responding to the driving complaint, officials were alerted of a single vehicle rollover with impact to an electrical transmission pole at mile marker 41. The vehicle that rolled and the vehicle that was called in for the driving complaint were found to be the same vehicle.
SIDNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance police officer Yocum receives MADD award

Each year, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Nebraska hosts an awards banquet to recognize law enforcement officers across the state for their efforts in removing impaired drivers from our roadways. Only a select few law enforcement officers in our state receive the time-honored MADD Award for their efforts. Yesterday, Sergeant...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Sanders recipient of Charles E. and Myrtle Slagle Fund Scholarship

Mr. Wade Sanders, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Sanders of Alliance, Nebraska has been named the 2022 recipient of the Charles E. and Myrtle Slagle Fund scholarship. The Slagle Fund scholarship, in the amount of $2,000, is awarded annually to a member of the Order of DeMolay who belongs to a chapter located in the geographical area in Nebraska served by the Alliance Scottish Rite Bodies. The scholarship is payable at the rate of $500 per year while the recipient is attending a college or vocational school.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Big Blue Bay to open 2022 season in Alliance

Alliance – Big Blue Bay will open this Saturday, May 28 weather and water conditions permitting. Staff has been working to prepare the pool and facility for opening day and staff training will be conducted through the end of the week. Season passes for 2022 swimming season can be...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police respond to stabbing

On May 24 at approximately at 3:29 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers were called to the 900 block of 15th Avenue involving a stabbing. Officers found a 29-year-old female who sustained a laceration to her right arm. "Once the scene was made secure Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance Service attended...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

