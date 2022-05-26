Camerota asks Texas Republican why GOP works quickly to protect embryos but not 10-year-olds

Examples of American exceptionalism include hundreds of gun deaths just in the past decade, including supermarkets in Buffalo; Boulder, Colorado; a rail yard in San Jose, California; a birthday party in Colorado Springs; a convenience store in Springfield, Missouri; a synagogue in Pittsburgh; churches in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina; a Walmart in El Paso; a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis; a music festival in Las Vegas; massage parlors in Atlanta; a Waffle House in Nashville; a gay nightclub in Orlando and a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.
