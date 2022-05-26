Camerota asks Texas Republican why GOP works quickly to protect embryos but not 10-year-olds

My beautiful Harmony, it seems that June came into May on the back of one chubby, darling red ladybug, the ones that are covered with black dots and have sweet, dangly antennae. Those cute little critters love walking around our fingertips and seem to fit nicely on a tiny fingernail. How and gentle they are like you. We can barely feel them as they search for a garden to land in to help take care of the plants and flowers. They are also helping me search for you and will never stop looking until some fine sunny day you will appear back to us and we will sing with joy because you are finally home. A stranger or family friend will remember what happened to you or recall where you are. This will be a golden day for New Hampshire. We could give a party and have pink lemonade and cakes swirled with thick purple frosting and tiny cookies to serve all the children who have come to welcome you back home. I do hope it is soon and you are safe. We love and miss you Harmony with the gentle name and sweet face.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO