ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why a Malcolm Brogdon trade may be the Knicks’ solution at point guard

By Marc Berman
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxkeA_0fr1XH9B00

There are some Knicks fans who look at the team-building process as one that should be focused solely on the future, gathering assets and draft picks to slowly construct a roster that might someday contend for something. It’s a plan that can be painful to watch each season aside from draft night.

For those who want the Knicks to be a solid, respectable, playoff team a lot sooner than that, let me introduce you to Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The University of Virginia alum averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season. He shot 44.8 percent overall (31.2 percent from 3) and is a terrific free-throw shooter. Now 29, Brogdon is set to make $22.6 million next season in the final year of his contract. And according to NBA sources, he is available in a trade for the right package, a possibility that has some members of the Knicks front office intrigued if they strike out on free agent Jalen Brunson .

It’s true that the Knicks have a lot of voices in the front office — some would say too many. But it’s also clear that if the Knicks were able to land Brogdon for a package along the lines of Miles McBride, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 first-round selection they have via the Mavericks, the 6-foot-5, six-year veteran would be their most equipped starting point guard since Stephon Marbury.

“He combines power, size and craft,” one NBA talent evaluator said. “Not explosive, but strong and powerful. He plays any tempo, but best at a more moderate pace. He’s a solid defender, physical and a really good fit for [Tom Thibodeau]. But the big issue is health — lots of minor injuries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssERp_0fr1XH9B00
Malcolm Brogdon plays the kind of physical defense that likely would keep him in Tom Thibodeau’s good graces.
Getty Images

Brogdon played just 36 games this past season, missing time primarily because of a sore Achilles. He hasn’t logged more than 64 games since his rookie year.

But if he could stay healthy — which isn’t a small if — Brogdon would be a good fit in New York. He has the size at point guard that Thibodeau prefers and has hardly been a liability on defense.

“When healthy, he’s an elite defender who can guard bigger players,” a second NBA scout said. “So he’s a good person to switch. He’s a plus defender. But his best role is if he’s the fourth-best player on your team. If [he’s] the second- or first-best player, well, that’s why Indiana has been what they’ve been.”

Taking a gamble on a player of Brogdon’s stature after having such an unfortunate time at the point guard position might be worth it. The Knicks got zero games out of the Walker-Derrick Rose point guard tandem after the All-Star break. Getting something close to a full season out of a more-than-capable alternative (with a career 37.6 percent 3-point stroke) and finding a medium-term solution to run the offense might be a dream for the Knicks.

“Brogdon is still pretty much in his prime, though nearer to the end,” a third NBA personnel man said. “He’s a very good player who can score and make plays for others. The defense is just OK.”

That gets back to the question of what the Knicks really are, or want to be, at this point after going from the fourth seed in the East to 11th place this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhZ0I_0fr1XH9B00
Brogdon shot 31.2 percent from the 3-point line this season, but is a career 37.6 percent shooter from behind the arc.
Getty Images

“If you’re an elite-level team, I can see adding Malcolm being extremely attractive,” the second scout said. “But if you’re a team trying to change it around, trying to turn the corner, that doesn’t make quite as much sense.”

For a team like the Knicks who are desperate to get back to the postseason, well, they could do a lot worse.

Sights and sounds from the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago

Here are a few things I picked up by spending a few days in the Windy City following last week’s draft lottery…

• Are the Lakers up to something? Lakers brass was in attendance en masse. The troubled franchise does not have a first-round pick, having sent this year’s first-rounder to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade. That the pick landed at No. 8 added some insult to the injury that was the Lakers’ egregious season (33-49).

According to a source, though, the Lakers are trying to buy their way into the first round with the max $3 million they can offer as part of a trade. Could the Knicks, at No. 11, do business with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss? And could point guard Russell Westbrook be part of a package?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRPTx_0fr1XH9B00
Russell Westbrook’s $47 million contract won’t be easy to trade, but it might appeal to a team looking for salary cap space in 2023, when the Lakers star’s deal expires.
Getty Images

Westbrook didn’t fit in with Los Angeles. But now that his contract has just one season left on it at $47 million, could he provide the Knicks a path to generating serious cap space in 2023, when the franchise hopes to make some big moves?

The Lakers likely would have to attach additional assets to convince a team to take Westbrook. Two good young players the Lakers have under contract are shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who went to the same high school as Derrick Rose in Chicago (Simeon), and Kendrick Nunn, the point guard whom the Knicks have had interest in the past.

It should be noted the Lakers were interested in Cam Reddish and Alec Burks at the trade deadline.

What do you want to know about the Knicks? Submit a question to the Post Sports+ mailbag and check upcoming editions of Inside the Knicks for a response from Marc.

• Tom Thibodeau is a celebrity in Chicago. Well-wishers happily greeted the former Bulls coach on the street, fondly recalling his five winning seasons in town from 2010 to 2015. Thibodeau had kept his downtown Chicago apartment overlooking Lake Michigan until he signed with the Knicks. Then he gave it up, and sources say he regrets it. Thibodeau is a big fan of Chitown in summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJhkU_0fr1XH9B00
Thibodeau was welcomed warmly during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, where he coached the Bulls to five playoff apperances in five seasons.
NBAE via Getty Images

• It was striking to see Clippers owner Steve Ballmer enter Wintrust Arena to watch the combine with NBA legend Jerry West, a team consultant. Combine games are filled mostly with second-round picks or players on the draft bubble. Ballmer’s presence was just another example of what a good, supportive owner is all about, attending draft prep events and not just sitting back at the hotel for player interviews (neither Knicks owner James Dolan nor team president Leon Rose was seen at the arena).

• One buzzworthy topic making the rounds of conversation in Chicago was the rise of coach Jason Kidd, who has led Dallas to the Western Conference Finals in his first season there. Some scouts praised Kidd on how far he has come. The former Nets/Knicks point guard listens to his assistants and has less of the “my-way-or-the-highway” approach that marked his stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. Sources say Kidd was the man behind the scenes with the Lakers last season as an assistant, keeping the players together and making sure they respected former coach Frank Vogel.

• Perhaps there is nothing commissioner Adam Silver can do, but it’s a bad look that the top six projected players in the draft — Jabari Smith (Auburn), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Paolo Banchero (Duke), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky) and AJ Griffin (Duke) — all blew off their media availability sessions last Thursday. The day before the lottery, however, the players managed to appear at an availability for the NBA’s business partners — ESPN’s platforms, NBA.com and Bleacher Report (owned by Turner Sports).

Is the Knicks’ image still damaged?

It came as no surprise that during a conference call last week with TNT broadcasters to promote the network’s coverage of the Western Conference Finals, both Stan Van Gundy and Reggie Miller didn’t hold back when asked about the Knicks’ travails, and harped on the team’s inability to sign free-agent studs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNwtr_0fr1XH9B00
Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy rarely miss a chance to criticize the Knicks, who drew their attention recently for the team’s inability to attract star free agents.
NBAE via Getty Images

Both have been Knicks antagonists for years.

Having grown up partly in upstate Brockport, SVG is a true-blue Western New Yorker who learned to view “downstaters” as arrogant . Van Gundy, of course, also was with Miami during the Knicks-Heat wars of the 1990s and likely has a vendetta against the Knicks stemming from a feeling they could have treated his brother, Jeff, a lot better.

Miller, a Southern Californian, is the franchise’s all-time playoff villain and relishes prodding the organization.

But none of that means their critiques are without merit. After their inspiring 2020-21, the Knicks’ big free-agent splashes were Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, neither of whom helped the franchise improve its image during a 37-45 dud of a season. In fact, the team’s Q rating under front office honchos Leon Rose and William Wesley feels as low as ever.

“The question is going to be: Do All-Stars or superstars want to come to New York,” Miller said. “That’s been a problem over the last few years. They (supposedly) lay out the red carpet, but nobody wants to play for the Knicks.

“That’s the problem. Why go through the headache of the New York media. It’s a lot of headaches for a superstar. A lot of players don’t want the headache.”

Miller is probably overstating the influence of the New York media, but the scrutiny applied by the demanding Knicks fans on social media and at the Garden is no small thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GreMg_0fr1XH9B00
The pressure from fans in New York has soured more than a few players at Madison Square Garden.
Getty Images

Last month, Van Gundy expressed a similar sentiment to The Post: “A lot of New Yorkers think everyone has New York at the top of their list and the Knicks are picking and choosing. That’s not the way it’s been working the last 20-plus years.”

On the conference call, SVG expanded on his views, taking a swipe at the Rose-Wesley management tandem. “Guys aren’t making a decision they want to play for a certain general manager. Or, ‘I want to go play for wherever Wes is.’ The fact Leon Rose has ties to somebody, it doesn’t mean anything. I don’t think players are lining up because Leon Rose was his agent.”

In fairness, Rose did net coach Tom Thibodeau because of their past relationship. But he has yet to really capitalize on his CAA connections to attract a star, though never discount Donovan Mitchell .

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Knicks Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons To New York

If recent NBA rumors are to be believed, the Brooklyn Nets may be in a heap of trouble. Allegedly, the team is unwilling to commit long-term money to Kyrie Irving. It’s understandable. His willingness to get on the floor has come into question in recent years, with the mercurial star missing time for various non-injury reasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Indiana State
New York City, NY
Basketball
Hoops Rumors

A 2022 offseason preview for New York Knicks

The Knicks were one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2020-21 NBA season, outperforming expectations by finishing 10 games above .500 and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Instead of building on that progress in ’21-22, however, the team took a step backward, falling eight games below .500 and missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament entirely.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Stephon Marbury
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Yardbarker

LOOK: LeBron James, Giannis, React to Lakers Hiring Bucks Assistant Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a hire. Darvin Ham, Mike Budenholzer’s long-time assistant, will be their next head coach. The Lakers were actually the first team to hire Ham as an assistant coach back in 2011. Back then, he worked in a player development role with stars Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. Throughout his time in the NBA as a coach, he has become one of the highest-regarded coaches in terms of player development. After the hire was announced, LeBron James took to Twitter to express his excitement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Solution#Pacers#Mavericks
NBC Sports

LeBron, Antetokounmpo, NBA world reacts to Lakers hiring Darvin Ham

Davin Ham is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. A tough-as-nails former player who paid his dues as an assistant, hiring Ham has shades of the Ime Udoka hiring in Boston — and that has worked out brilliantly. Ham carved out a career as an NBA player, won a ring with the 2004 Pistons, and has a reputation both as a player’s coach and a guy players fear just a little bit. He can command a locker room, even one with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, maybe Russell Westbrook, and other veterans and hold them accountable. The Lakers need that — and a coach who can do this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady Believes Knicks Are 'Trending in the Right Direction'

Tracy McGrady believes that the New York Knicks are in a position to make some major offseason moves. "They’re trending in the right direction,” McGrady told the New York Daily News. “I know the power and influence those guys have on players (general manager Scott) Perry, (executive vice president William Wesley) and (president) Leon Rose, those three guys, the influence they have on some of these players, the relationships they have, they’d be able to turn around the New York Knicks.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy