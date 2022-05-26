Why a Malcolm Brogdon trade may be the Knicks’ solution at point guard

There are some Knicks fans who look at the team-building process as one that should be focused solely on the future, gathering assets and draft picks to slowly construct a roster that might someday contend for something. It’s a plan that can be painful to watch each season aside from draft night.

For those who want the Knicks to be a solid, respectable, playoff team a lot sooner than that, let me introduce you to Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The University of Virginia alum averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season. He shot 44.8 percent overall (31.2 percent from 3) and is a terrific free-throw shooter. Now 29, Brogdon is set to make $22.6 million next season in the final year of his contract. And according to NBA sources, he is available in a trade for the right package, a possibility that has some members of the Knicks front office intrigued if they strike out on free agent Jalen Brunson .

It’s true that the Knicks have a lot of voices in the front office — some would say too many. But it’s also clear that if the Knicks were able to land Brogdon for a package along the lines of Miles McBride, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 first-round selection they have via the Mavericks, the 6-foot-5, six-year veteran would be their most equipped starting point guard since Stephon Marbury.

“He combines power, size and craft,” one NBA talent evaluator said. “Not explosive, but strong and powerful. He plays any tempo, but best at a more moderate pace. He’s a solid defender, physical and a really good fit for [Tom Thibodeau]. But the big issue is health — lots of minor injuries.”

Malcolm Brogdon plays the kind of physical defense that likely would keep him in Tom Thibodeau’s good graces. Getty Images

Brogdon played just 36 games this past season, missing time primarily because of a sore Achilles. He hasn’t logged more than 64 games since his rookie year.

But if he could stay healthy — which isn’t a small if — Brogdon would be a good fit in New York. He has the size at point guard that Thibodeau prefers and has hardly been a liability on defense.

“When healthy, he’s an elite defender who can guard bigger players,” a second NBA scout said. “So he’s a good person to switch. He’s a plus defender. But his best role is if he’s the fourth-best player on your team. If [he’s] the second- or first-best player, well, that’s why Indiana has been what they’ve been.”

Taking a gamble on a player of Brogdon’s stature after having such an unfortunate time at the point guard position might be worth it. The Knicks got zero games out of the Walker-Derrick Rose point guard tandem after the All-Star break. Getting something close to a full season out of a more-than-capable alternative (with a career 37.6 percent 3-point stroke) and finding a medium-term solution to run the offense might be a dream for the Knicks.

“Brogdon is still pretty much in his prime, though nearer to the end,” a third NBA personnel man said. “He’s a very good player who can score and make plays for others. The defense is just OK.”

That gets back to the question of what the Knicks really are, or want to be, at this point after going from the fourth seed in the East to 11th place this season.

Brogdon shot 31.2 percent from the 3-point line this season, but is a career 37.6 percent shooter from behind the arc. Getty Images

“If you’re an elite-level team, I can see adding Malcolm being extremely attractive,” the second scout said. “But if you’re a team trying to change it around, trying to turn the corner, that doesn’t make quite as much sense.”

For a team like the Knicks who are desperate to get back to the postseason, well, they could do a lot worse.

Here are a few things I picked up by spending a few days in the Windy City following last week’s draft lottery…

• Are the Lakers up to something? Lakers brass was in attendance en masse. The troubled franchise does not have a first-round pick, having sent this year’s first-rounder to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade. That the pick landed at No. 8 added some insult to the injury that was the Lakers’ egregious season (33-49).

According to a source, though, the Lakers are trying to buy their way into the first round with the max $3 million they can offer as part of a trade. Could the Knicks, at No. 11, do business with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss? And could point guard Russell Westbrook be part of a package?

Russell Westbrook’s $47 million contract won’t be easy to trade, but it might appeal to a team looking for salary cap space in 2023, when the Lakers star’s deal expires. Getty Images

Westbrook didn’t fit in with Los Angeles. But now that his contract has just one season left on it at $47 million, could he provide the Knicks a path to generating serious cap space in 2023, when the franchise hopes to make some big moves?

The Lakers likely would have to attach additional assets to convince a team to take Westbrook. Two good young players the Lakers have under contract are shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who went to the same high school as Derrick Rose in Chicago (Simeon), and Kendrick Nunn, the point guard whom the Knicks have had interest in the past.

It should be noted the Lakers were interested in Cam Reddish and Alec Burks at the trade deadline.

• Tom Thibodeau is a celebrity in Chicago. Well-wishers happily greeted the former Bulls coach on the street, fondly recalling his five winning seasons in town from 2010 to 2015. Thibodeau had kept his downtown Chicago apartment overlooking Lake Michigan until he signed with the Knicks. Then he gave it up, and sources say he regrets it. Thibodeau is a big fan of Chitown in summer.

Thibodeau was welcomed warmly during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, where he coached the Bulls to five playoff apperances in five seasons. NBAE via Getty Images

• It was striking to see Clippers owner Steve Ballmer enter Wintrust Arena to watch the combine with NBA legend Jerry West, a team consultant. Combine games are filled mostly with second-round picks or players on the draft bubble. Ballmer’s presence was just another example of what a good, supportive owner is all about, attending draft prep events and not just sitting back at the hotel for player interviews (neither Knicks owner James Dolan nor team president Leon Rose was seen at the arena).

• One buzzworthy topic making the rounds of conversation in Chicago was the rise of coach Jason Kidd, who has led Dallas to the Western Conference Finals in his first season there. Some scouts praised Kidd on how far he has come. The former Nets/Knicks point guard listens to his assistants and has less of the “my-way-or-the-highway” approach that marked his stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. Sources say Kidd was the man behind the scenes with the Lakers last season as an assistant, keeping the players together and making sure they respected former coach Frank Vogel.

• Perhaps there is nothing commissioner Adam Silver can do, but it’s a bad look that the top six projected players in the draft — Jabari Smith (Auburn), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Paolo Banchero (Duke), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky) and AJ Griffin (Duke) — all blew off their media availability sessions last Thursday. The day before the lottery, however, the players managed to appear at an availability for the NBA’s business partners — ESPN’s platforms, NBA.com and Bleacher Report (owned by Turner Sports).

It came as no surprise that during a conference call last week with TNT broadcasters to promote the network’s coverage of the Western Conference Finals, both Stan Van Gundy and Reggie Miller didn’t hold back when asked about the Knicks’ travails, and harped on the team’s inability to sign free-agent studs.

Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy rarely miss a chance to criticize the Knicks, who drew their attention recently for the team’s inability to attract star free agents. NBAE via Getty Images

Both have been Knicks antagonists for years.

Having grown up partly in upstate Brockport, SVG is a true-blue Western New Yorker who learned to view “downstaters” as arrogant . Van Gundy, of course, also was with Miami during the Knicks-Heat wars of the 1990s and likely has a vendetta against the Knicks stemming from a feeling they could have treated his brother, Jeff, a lot better.

Miller, a Southern Californian, is the franchise’s all-time playoff villain and relishes prodding the organization.

But none of that means their critiques are without merit. After their inspiring 2020-21, the Knicks’ big free-agent splashes were Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, neither of whom helped the franchise improve its image during a 37-45 dud of a season. In fact, the team’s Q rating under front office honchos Leon Rose and William Wesley feels as low as ever.

“The question is going to be: Do All-Stars or superstars want to come to New York,” Miller said. “That’s been a problem over the last few years. They (supposedly) lay out the red carpet, but nobody wants to play for the Knicks.

“That’s the problem. Why go through the headache of the New York media. It’s a lot of headaches for a superstar. A lot of players don’t want the headache.”

Miller is probably overstating the influence of the New York media, but the scrutiny applied by the demanding Knicks fans on social media and at the Garden is no small thing.

The pressure from fans in New York has soured more than a few players at Madison Square Garden. Getty Images

Last month, Van Gundy expressed a similar sentiment to The Post: “A lot of New Yorkers think everyone has New York at the top of their list and the Knicks are picking and choosing. That’s not the way it’s been working the last 20-plus years.”

On the conference call, SVG expanded on his views, taking a swipe at the Rose-Wesley management tandem. “Guys aren’t making a decision they want to play for a certain general manager. Or, ‘I want to go play for wherever Wes is.’ The fact Leon Rose has ties to somebody, it doesn’t mean anything. I don’t think players are lining up because Leon Rose was his agent.”

In fairness, Rose did net coach Tom Thibodeau because of their past relationship. But he has yet to really capitalize on his CAA connections to attract a star, though never discount Donovan Mitchell .