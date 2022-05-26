ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

At least 1 killed in 710 Freeway crash in Long Beach

By CNS Author
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash Thursday in Long Beach involving a big rig. Officers from the California Highway...

Related
Key News Network

Driver Killed in Street Racing Traffic Collision

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was killed in a traffic collision reportedly involving street racing with another vehicle early Saturday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 12:30 a.m. May 28, near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

15-year-old Deven Camolina dead after a crash on Interstate 15 in Corona (Corona, CA)

15-year-old Deven Camolina dead after a crash on Interstate 15 in Corona (Corona, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, authorities identified 15-year-old Deven Camolina, from Riverside, as the boy who lost his life when the vehicle he was riding in fell over the side of a freeway exit ramp on Tuesday in Corona. The fatal car crash took place at approximately 11:50 p.m. at the Cajalco Road off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 [...]
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

405 Freeway experiences hours-long congestion due to man lying on freeway bridge

Late night travelers were subjected to an extensive traffic snarl on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening as law enforcement responded to an emergency situation in Inglewood, where a man was reportedly lying on a bridge over the freeway. The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man climbing a fence by the bridge near the Manchester Boulevard onramp. Once he climbed the fence, the man was reportedly lying down under a blanket. Los Angeles County Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with the situation. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.Sky2 over the scene showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles in both directions as authorities attempted to handle the situation.CHP had closed all but one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 Freeway beginning at around 6:40 p.m., and were reopened just after 11 p.m. As the closure continued, traffic was redirected to La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Claude Mulders Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 71 Freeway [Pomona, CA]

65-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Accident near 60 Freeway. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m., near the 60 Freeway. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics pronounced Mulders dead due to multiple...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed on Freeway On-Ramp

A 62-year-old man who was fatally struck while walking on an on-ramp to the Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday on the Rosemead Boulevard ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. David Meadows was identified as the man...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

