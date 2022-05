BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Waldorf man and a Baltimore woman for federal charges after they allegedly pretended to work for the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Antione William Tuckson, 37, of Waldorf, Maryland, is facing federal charges of false impersonation of an officer and employee of the United States and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said. The indictment on Tuckson was returned on May 12 and unsealed when he was arrested on May 20. The day before it was unsealed,...

