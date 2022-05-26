ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde mayor slams Beto O'Rourke interruption at press conference

By Christopher Hutton
 2 days ago

T he mayor of Uvalde had a few choice words for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke after he interrupted a press conference about the Tuesday school shooting.

Mayor Don McLaughlin initially intervened during the interruption to tell O'Rourke, "You're a sick son of a b**** that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue." He later expanded on the remarks to denounce O'Rourke's attempt to make a political point during the briefing .

ELON MUSK SAYS 'SPECIAL PERMIT' SHOULD BE REQUIRED TO BUY 'ASSAULT RIFLES'

McLaughlin said during an appearance on Hannity that it is "too important" in the aftermath of the tragedy to allow families a moment to reflect and grieve.

"That was not the time and place to have that discussion. If he wants to have that discussion, that's fine. But today, at that conference, was not the time or place to do that," McLaughlin said. "My heart is broken for these families that lost these children. … But that's the problem. Every time we have one of these, it's a political deal. What happened to the grown men that we elected to represent us in Congress?"

The Republican acknowledged that there is a "gun problem" and encouraged the implementation of increased background checks. He also noted the growing mental health crisis in the United States and the need to address it.

O'Rourke appeared at a press conference on Wednesday, attempting to press Gov. Greg Abbott on the state's gun laws.

"This was totally predictable," O'Rourke said during the encounter. "This is on you until you choose to do something."

O'Rourke, a Democrat, is running against Abbott in Texas's gubernatorial contest in November.

Abbott largely ignored O'Rourke's attempt to attack him, while other politicians such as McLaughlin and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted O'Rourke for the political stunt.

O'Rourke told the press after the interruption that he intends to continue advocating increased restrictions on firearms.

"I want us to do something right now. We can do something right now," he said. "But if we continue to accept this, it is on us. It's not just the governor's fault. It is on us. I'm not going to accept it, so I'm here. I'm calling attention to it."

On Tuesday, 21 people were killed after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered a local school with a gun while being chased by law enforcement officials.

Comments / 22

Merkat
2d ago

There was a time when political Grandstanding as Beto did would have been unthinkable. Beto disrespected the victims and their families in his attempt to make this tragedy his opportunity to promote himself.

Reply
6
arnold longoria
2d ago

gov Abbott won't do anything until it happens to his family then maybe he'll react and as for Cruz he should have been kicked out a long time ago

Reply(1)
6
Mercouger
2d ago

Thank you Mayor Don, Beth just wants brownie points in his run for governor. Grow up Francis

Reply(3)
7
