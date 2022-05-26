ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist hurt in North Park intersection crash

By Dillon Davis
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old motorcyclist was injured Wednesday when he was hit by a car in the North Park area, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the crash near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 30th Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. Investigators say a 27-year-old Toyota Prius driver traveling southbound on 30th Street hit the northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle while making a left turn.

SD County prepares for statewide drought regulations

The motorcyclist, who struck the front of the Prius, was taken to an area hospital with fractures to his left femur and left ankle, Heims said. The Prius driver was not injured. Their names were not released.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. No further information was shared by the agency.

The crash is being investigated by SDPD’s Traffic Division.

pbmonthly.net

Pacific Beach streets closed due to serious accident

The San Diego Police Department has announced on its Facebook page that several Pacific Beach streets will be closed for several hours due to a serious injury accident. Posted around 4:15 p.m. Friday, SDPD said the closed area is Grand Avenue between Everts and Gresham streets. In addition, Fanuel Street is closed between Thomas Avenue and Hornblend Street.
onscene.tv

2 Cars Racing Caused Major Injury Crash | Chula Vista

05.25.2022 | 9:22 AM | CHULA VISTA – Witnesses told the CHP that the male driver of the Mustang was racing a Blue Camaro southbound on the I-5 with speeds well over 80 mph as they were cutting in & out of traffic. The driver of the Mustang cut into a lane and rear-end a truck with 3 males inside who were on their way to work. The driver of the truck lost control, leaving the roadway and went up the right-side embankment, and rolled several times back down to the right shoulder. Firefighters extricated the male driver from the truck. The driver suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital along with his two passengers who suffered minor injuries. Traffic was brought to a standstill at times. The CHP is investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Housing Crisis: San Diego Home-Sale Argument Leads to Stabbing

A 50-year-old man was stabbed several times during an altercation in the Castle neighborhood of San Diego, police said Thursday. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday to 4003 Dwight St. where they learned the victim and his girlfriend had returned home from a walk and found three people inside their home, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Memorial Day Weekend DUI Patrols

Deputies conducting extra patrols this holiday weekend. Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer. Whatever your plans are this holiday weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants everyone to buckle up and not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Starting Friday, May 27 through...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
