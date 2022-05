The Miami Heat were fined $25,000 for “bench decorum” during the team’s Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics. The Miami Heat entered Boston on Friday on the brink of elimination. One more loss to the Celtics, and their season was over. Jimmy Butler ensured that there would be a Game 7, as his 47-points helped lead Miami to a 111-103 victory. But, the Heat were handed discipline by the league one day later.

