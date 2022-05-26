ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Plant City Observer’s 2022 All-City Teams

By Taylor Jenkins
 2 days ago

Here are the Observer’s selection for the 2022 All-Plant City Area teams for baseball and...

New head coach Michael Clayton leads Plant City to spring victory

With a new head coach and a young roster, Plant City narrowly edged out a victory over Strawberry Crest last week. Michael Clayton, the newest head coach for Plant City football, got his first taste of game action last week as the Raiders headed to Armwood High School for their spring football game against Strawberry Crest.
PLANT CITY, FL
Longtime Tampa Bay sports executive Rick Nafe dies at 70

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sports executives in the Tampa Bay area are remembering longtime local sports operating extraordinaire, Rick Nafe, who died at the age of 70. Nafe was a top sports executive for nearly 40 years and played a major role in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Tropicana Field and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
Quarterback Kyle Horvath transfers to Sunlake

LAND O’ LAKES — On the day of Land O’ Lakes’ spring game against Wesley Chapel, it became publicly official that Gators’ quarterback Kyle Horvath would be transferring out of the program and to a neighboring rival. The 2021 signal caller for Land O’ Lakes,...
Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers 2022

In the second year of Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers contest, 19 local restaurants entered a mouth-watering burger into the competition. During the second half of April, we along with the participating restaurants took to social media to encourage Tampa Bay to vote and over 11,000 of you answered the call, voting for up to three of your favorites daily. It was a close race with many worthy competitors. We tallied the votes to present you with this year’s winning burgers. Trust us when we say that you’ll want to taste every single one of these for yourself.
TAMPA, FL
Sports
Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay floating concert Boatstock 3 happens this weekend

ICYMI, Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means the return of Pinellas County's quarantine-born Boatstock, happening on May 28. On Saturday, near Bay Pines, some of the floating festival’s longest-running alum (Fayroy, Johnny Mile and the Kilometers) join Boatsock newbs Have Gun, Will Travel and Tampa Bay cover band all-star Stormbringer for the show.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL
NHC tracking possible tropical development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the southern Gulf of Mexico, more specifically in the Bay of Campeche, for possible tropical development. While there is no chance of development in the next two days, the chance increases to a 20% within the next five days. Right now, there […]
TAMPA, FL
News Briefs 5.26.22

Camp Invention makes its return to Plant City; Local animal rescue in need of volunteers, donations. Camp Invention — a nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation real-work problem solving and the spirit of invention — is making its way back to Plant City for the seventh year this summer.
PLANT CITY, FL
PCPD welcomes more recruits into their family

New officers help police department care for Plant City. The Plant City Police Department’s mission to protect and serve the community has always been top priority. In continuing its efforts, the department is always looking for new recruits to join their family and help push its agenda forward. To increase its candidate pool, the department has now started offering an incentive by sponsoring applicants who are willing to train at the police academy.
PLANT CITY, FL

