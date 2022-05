Despite the Green Bay Packers losing their two top wide receivers this offseason, there is still a great deal of optimism that the team will repeat as NFC North Division Champions in 2022. After all, the team is returning a four-time MVP and two running backs that eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage last year. However, there are still some detractors who think that the Minnesota Vikings will take the division this year. One of those is two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden. McFadden won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his playing career.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO