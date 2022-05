The Cleveland Cavaliers may be interested in Mike Conley if Ricky Rubio doesn’t want to come back. This one is going to hurt to write. I loved Mike Conley when he was at Ohio State and in Memphis. He’s the kind of player I want the Cleveland Cavaliers to always have on their roster. A good guy, with good skills and an eagerness to do what the team needs. The perfect teammate. If this was 2012, I’d be so giddy to get Conley on the roster, but at 34? Sorry, pass.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO