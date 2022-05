KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have time, love, support, and passion to give, we have an opportunity for you. Girl Talk, Inc. has been serving the young girls of East Tennessee for over 15 years. Their mission and vision is to help young women become their best selves, while in a safe environment, to share their hopes, dreams, goals and more with other women to guide them in the best direction possible.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO