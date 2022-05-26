ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

"Almost like malpractice": To shed bias, doctors get schooled to look beyond obesity

By Lauren Sausser
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxuhs_0fr1Rr7t00

When Melissa Boughton complained to her OB-GYN about dull pelvic pain, the doctor responded by asking about her diet and exercise habits.

The question seemed irrelevant, considering the type of pain she was having, Boughton thought at the time. But it wasn't unusual coming from this doctor. "Every time I was in there, she'd talk about diet and exercise," said Boughton, who is 34 and lives in Durham, North Carolina.

On this occasion, three years ago, the OB-GYN told Boughton that losing weight would likely resolve the pelvic pain. The physician brought up diet and exercise at least twice more during the appointment. The doctor said she'd order an ultrasound to put Boughton's mind at ease.

The ultrasound revealed the source of her pain: a 7-centimeter tumor filled with fluid on Boughton's left ovary.

"I hate that doctor for the way she treated me — like my pain was no big deal," Boughton said. "She seemed to make a decision about me based off of a very cursory look."

Research has long shown that doctors are less likely to respect patients who are overweight or obese, even as nearly three-quarters of adults in the U.S. now fall into one of those categories. Obesity, which characterizes patients whose body mass index is 30 or higher, is pervasive in the South and Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state with the highest rate is Mississippi, where 4 in 10 adults qualify as obese.

Obesity is a common, treatable condition linked to a long list of health risks, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers. Despite obesity's prevalence, it carries a unique stigma.

Doctors often approach the practice of medicine with an anti-fat bias and struggle to communicate with patients whose weight exceeds what's considered the normal range. Some obesity experts blame a lack of focus on the subject in medical schools. Others blame a lack of empathy.

To counter that, the Association of American Medical Colleges plans to roll out in June new diversity, equity, and inclusion standards aimed at teaching doctors, among other things, about respectful treatment of people diagnosed as overweight or obese.

That's not happening for many patients, said Dr. Scott Butsch, director of obesity medicine at the Cleveland Clinic's Bariatric and Metabolic Institute. "This is almost like malpractice. You have these physicians or clinicians — whoever they are — relating everything to the patient's obesity without investigation," Butsch said. "The stereotypes and misperceptions around this disease just bleed into clinical practice."

The problem, Butsch argued, is that too little attention is paid to obesity in medical school. When he trained and taught at Harvard Medical School for several years, Butsch said, students received no more than nine hours of obesity education spread over three days in four years.

In 2013, the American Medical Association voted to recognize obesity as a disease. But, Butsch said, doctors often approach it with a one-size-fits-all approach. "Eat less, move more" doesn't work for everyone, he said.

Parents and medical providers need to take special care when talking to children who have been diagnosed with obesity about their weight, psychologists have warned. The way parents and providers talk to kids about their weight can have lifelong consequences and in some cases trigger unhealthy eating habits. For children who are obese, obesity experts agree, weight loss isn't always the goal.

"There are many different forms of obesity, but we're treating them like we're giving the same chemotherapy to all kinds of cancer," Butsch said.

All but four of the country's 128 M.D.-granting medical schools reported covering content related to obesity and bariatric medicine in the 2020-21 academic year, according to curriculum data provided to KHN by the Association of American Medical Colleges, which does not represent osteopathic schools.

Even so, research suggests that many physicians haven't been sufficiently trained to address weight issues with patients and that obesity education in medical schools across the world is "grossly neglected." A survey completed by leaders at 40 U.S. medical schools found that only 10% felt their students were "very prepared" to manage patients with obesity.

Meanwhile, "half of the medical schools surveyed reported that expanding obesity education was a low priority or not a priority," wrote the authors of a 2020 journal article that describes the survey's results.

Butsch wants Congress to pass a resolution insisting that medical schools incorporate substantive training on nutrition, diet, and obesity. He acknowledged, though, that the medical school curriculum is already packed with subject matter deemed necessary to cover.

Dr. David Cole, president of the Medical University of South Carolina, said plenty of topics should be covered more comprehensively in medical school but aren't. "There's this massive tome — it's about this big," Cole said, raising his hand about a foot off the top of a conference table in Charleston. "The topic is: Things I never learned in medical school."

The bigger issue, he said, is that medicine has historically been taught to emphasize memorization and has failed to emphasize culturally competent care. "That was valid 100 years ago, if you were supposed to be the fount of all knowledge," Cole said. "That's just not valid anymore."

The Association of American Medical Colleges is trying to tackle the problem in two ways.

First, it developed a professional readiness exam for aspiring medical school students, called PREview, designed to assess an applicant's cultural competence, social skills, and listening skills, as well as their ability to think through situations they may encounter in medical school and clinical settings. "We call them softer skills, but they're really the harder ones to learn," said Lisa Howley, an educational psychologist and senior director of strategic initiatives at the association. More than a dozen medical schools now recommend or require that applicants submit their PREview test scores with their Medical College Admission Test scores.

Second, the medical college association will roll out new competency standards for existing medical students, residents, and doctors related to diversity, equity, and inclusion in June. Those standards will address racism, implicit bias, and gender equality and will aim to teach doctors how to talk with people who are overweight.

"The bias toward those individuals is way too high," Howley said. "We have a lot more work to do in this space."

After the source of Melissa Boughton's pelvic pain was discovered, the OB-GYN who had recommended diet and exercise to ease her symptoms told Boughton the tumor was no big deal. "She acted like it was the most normal thing in the world," Boughton said.

Boughton sought a second opinion from a doctor who marketed her practice as a "Healthy at Every Size" office. That doctor referred Boughton to a surgical oncologist, who removed the tumor, her left ovary, and part of a fallopian tube. The tumor was large, but it wasn't cancerous. And although the surgery to remove it was considered successful, Boughton has since had trouble conceiving and is undergoing fertility treatment as she tries to have a baby.

"It's an emotional roller coaster," she said. "I feel very young at 34 to be going through this."

Boughton — who describes herself as someone who doesn't "fit into the BMI box" — said the experience taught her to choose her doctors differently.

"You can ask me if I diet and exercise like once," she said. Any more than that, and she starts shopping for a different doctor.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

Comments / 3

Related
Salon

Burned out by COVID and 80-hour workweeks, resident physicians unionize

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. In the early weeks of the pandemic, Dr. Lorenzo González, then a second-year resident of family medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, ran on fumes, working as many as 80 hours a week in the ICU. He was constantly petrified that he would catch the covid-19 virus and guilt-ridden for not having enough time to help his ailing father.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
MedicalXpress

Two years after infection, half of people hospitalized with COVID-19 have at least one symptom, follow-up study suggests

Two years after infection with COVID-19, half of patients who were admitted to hospitals still have at least one symptom, according to the longest follow-up study to date, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study followed 1,192 participants in China infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the first phase of the pandemic in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Health
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Malpractice#Schooled#Medical School#Implicit Bias#Kaiser Health News#The Ob Gyn
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Company hid problems with COVID vaccines from FDA

Evidence of quality control problems was hidden by a company contracted by the U.S. government to produce hundreds of millions of COVID vaccine doses, a new House committee report shows. It noted that Emergent BioSolutions didn't disclose the issues at its Bayview plant in Baltimore to U.S. Food and Drug...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
studyfinds.org

7 simple habits can cut Alzheimer’s risk in half

JACKSON, Miss. — Seven healthy habits can almost halve the risk of Alzheimer’s among people who carry genes that make them most susceptible, a new study reveals. These simple tips include being active, eating better, losing weight, and maintaining normal blood pressure. Controlling cholesterol, not smoking, and reducing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study reveals how alcohol cravings get stronger after drinking during withdrawal

For some people with alcohol use disorder, it might be the sight of a familiar bar or a favorite bottle; for others, it might be the feeling of leaving the office after a stressful day at work or stepping into a crowded party. Most people who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction have particular cues that set off their cravings.
DRINKS
Joel Eisenberg

Living With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): A Mental Health Perspective

Contrary to popular opinion, OCD is not a “behavioral quirk,” and is indeed a recognized disorder by the DSM-5. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention. Sources for this article include Wikipedia.org, TheGuardian.com, and The University of North Carolina’s Health Science Library.
Psych Centra

SSRIs vs. SNRIs for Treating Anxiety

SSRIs and SNRIs are antidepressants commonly used to treat anxiety. Here’s how they differ and what you can expect. Many people experience anxiety from time to time, and there are many strategies to find relief. But when anxiety begins to affect your day-to-day, more long-term solutions are needed. Antidepressant...
MENTAL HEALTH
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy