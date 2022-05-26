Lanes reopen on I-75 NB
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have reopened after a crash on I-75 northbound.
ODOT cameras showed heavy traffic in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Dryden Road around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
OHGO reported the incident to be a crash, and the Moraine Police Department said two cars are involved.
Moraine police have since reported that all lanes have reopened.
