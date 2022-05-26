ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

Lanes reopen on I-75 NB

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have reopened after a crash on I-75 northbound.

ODOT cameras showed heavy traffic in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Dryden Road around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

OHGO reported the incident to be a crash, and the Moraine Police Department said two cars are involved.

Moraine police have since reported that all lanes have reopened.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

