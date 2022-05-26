New pharmacy opens to meet health care needs for Greensboro’s eastside

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is recognized in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising, began in the early hours on June 28, 1969 when the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, was raided by New York City police. The raid sparked a riot in a bar full of neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and customers, out of the bar, leading to six days of protest and violent clashes with the law enforcement outside of the bar.

