Greensboro, NC

New pharmacy opens to meet health care needs for Greensboro’s eastside

 2 days ago

Animal therapy returns at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After two years of being put on hold by COVID-19, animal therapy is returning at one of the most prominent health systems in the state. Suzanne Thompson is the coordinator of the Animal Assisted Therapy Program in Winston-Salem for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. What...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
What is the current average rent in Winston-Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Rents are rising at the fastest pace in decades from coast to coast. But what does it look like in Winston-Salem, North Carolina?. According to NBC News, a real estate research firm has reported a record 11.3 percent increase nationwide as of April. The giant spikes hit the South, where many moved post-pandemic, enticed by the warmer weather. Realtor Storrie Ferrel said pandemic supply chain problems have made a shrinking market even smaller.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Meet N.C.'s 2022 Teacher of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. — After 13 years in education, English Teacher Leah Carper says everything changed with an email. "It was just a regular day, and I was looking at my computer, and it says 'congratulations to Leah Carper, who's been voted our Teacher of the Year.' I jumped up and down, and I called my husband and my friends in the hallway were screaming," Carper said.
Guilford County pools closed for Memorial Day weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Public pools in Guilford County will not be opening this Memorial Day weekend due to a shortage of lifeguards, according to a press release. “The usual Memorial Day Weekend opening for summer pools is being delayed due to a lifeguard shortage,” said Guilford County Parks Department Director Dwight Godwin. The […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
#Health Care#East Side#Pharmacy#Dessert#My Pharmacy#Renaissance
Pride Month events happening in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is recognized in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising, began in the early hours on June 28, 1969 when the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, was raided by New York City police. The raid sparked a riot in a bar full of neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and customers, out of the bar, leading to six days of protest and violent clashes with the law enforcement outside of the bar.
GREENSBORO, NC
Winston-Salem Street School celebrates its largest graduating class in 18 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Graduates of the Winston-Salem Street School have broken several barriers in their lives, including being the largest graduating class in the school’s history. 27 now-former students walked across the stage at the first Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem to accept their diplomas and face new challenges. Mike Foster, executive director of Winston-Salem […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alamance Awaits: Great Bend Park in Glencoe

Welcome back to “Alamance Awaits,” an exploration of some of the beautiful outdoor spaces offered throughout Alamance County, made possible by Alamance Parks. I’m Ali Evans, and in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County who is eager to learn more about where I live!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Glessner Family Makes Major Gift to the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education

Friends of High Point University, Gary and Melissa Glessner, of Wheeling, West Virginia, recently gave a major gift to the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education. HIGH POINT, N.C., May 26, 2022 – Friends of High Point University, Gary and Melissa Glessner, of Wheeling, West Virginia, recently gave a major gift to the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education.
HIGH POINT, NC
Thomasville holds several events for Memorial Day weekend

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Memorial Day Parade is finally coming back in full force in Thomasville, for the first time since the pandemic. Organizers said it's a great way to honor fallen veterans and their families. "Take a few hours out of a three day weekend just to honor...
THOMASVILLE, NC
Juneteenth events happening around the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It's also often observed for celebrating African-American culture. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African-American holiday. It officially...
GREENSBORO, NC
Multiple central NC school districts releasing students early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC

