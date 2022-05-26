ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘Abbott Elementary’ creator slams requests for a school shooting episode: Buzz

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘Abbott Elementary’ creator slams requests for a school shooting episode. “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson is refusing to write a school shooting episode after fans requested it on social media in the wake of a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers at a Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

How Quinta Brunson Made ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ the Coolest Kid in School

This story about Quinta Brunson first appeared in The Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In a TV world increasingly crowded with options, it’s harder than ever to not only cut through the noise but become a genuine hit. Yet Quinta Brunson’s sitcom, “Abbott Elementary,” managed exactly that when it debuted in early 2022 — not on a streaming platform or premium cable network where you’d expect to find an internet-bred comic, but on ABC.
EDUCATION
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Uvalde, TX
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Tyler James Williams
Person
Lisa Ann Walter
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marilyn Manson
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Watch Eminem Disrupt Pete Davidson’s Final ‘SNL’ Music Video, a Lorne Michaels Tribute

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson’s Weekend Update sendoff wasn’t the departing Saturday Night Live star’s only farewell to the series: In a Cut for Time sketch, Davidson unleashed one last Eminem parody dedicated to showrunner Lorne Michaels, much to the chagrin of Slim Shady himself. While Davidson thanked Michaels in his Weekend Update appearance, “Forgot About Lorne” — a riff on the Eminem-featuring “Forgot About Dre” — pays tribute to Michaels’ legacy as a comic genius with an impeccable eye for talent: In the video, Davidson name-checks many of the Not Ready for Primetime Players who went...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Texas Shooting#Mass Shootings#Abbott Elementary#Robb Elementary School#Abc
Decider.com

Is ‘Married at First Sight’s Chris Collette Dating Season 11 Star Olivia Cornu?

The second part of Lifetime reality series Married at First Sight‘s Boston reunion premiered yesterday, but it seems like all that anyone can talk about is a couple who wasn’t even together on the show. A teaser at the end of the episode’s credits featured Season 14 cast member 35 year-old realtor Chris Collette in a room with Season 11’s 30 year-old nurse practitioner Olivia Cornu, sparking fans to immediately take to Twitter to sound off about this potential couple.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘That Damn Michael Che’ Season 2 Trailer: Colin Jost Crashes an All-Black Event (Video)

The second season of the Max Original comedy sketch show “That Damn Michael Che” will debut on Thursday, May 26 with all six episodes, HBO announced on Tuesday. In the trailer, also released on Tuesday, Che has to tell his “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost, who’s heading straight for the omelet bar, that he’s at an all-Black breakfast event.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘He’s been mad at me for that’: Kenan Thompson reacts to Samuel L Jackson saying the SNL star got him banned from the show

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson has explained why Samuel L Jackson believes he got him banned from the show.The pair appeared in a sketch together on the NBC series 10 years ago. Pulp Fiction actor Jackson brought it up during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, saying: “Kenan got me banned from Saturday Night Live. “He didn’t cut me off soon enough, and I said the forbidden word [f***] on television. It was like, ‘Ah! He was supposed to cut me off.’”Speaking on The Tonight Show on Thursday (19 May), where host Jimmy Fallon...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Says He Was Emboldened by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage earlier this month has provided a further explanation of why he tackled the comedian. Isaiah Lee told the New York Post on Monday that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in March was inspiring to him. He commended Smith’s motivations for hitting Rock, calling his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia a “tasteless” jab.
HOMELESS
TVLine

SNL's Kate McKinnon Says a Teary Farewell With Final Alien Abduction Sketch — Watch Video

Click here to read the full article. Kate McKinnon signaled the end of her 10-season Saturday Night Live run with a final — and ultimately emotional — take on her oft-abducted Mrs. Rafferty character, in this weekend’s cold open. Appearing alongside fellow three-time alien abductees played by Cecily Strong and guest host Natasha Lyonne, McKinnon’s cigarette-dragging alter ego as usual offered up a verrrry different version of events than the others, having not been gently lifted aboard the UFO by a warm beam of light by instead a giant claw machine. And again, as usual, as the aliens poked and prodded...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Lil Keed Laid To Rest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Keed unexpectedly passed away on May 13 at the age of 24 after reportedly experiencing severe stomach pain which ultimately led to multiple organ failures. The YSL rapper was laid to rest during an emotional ceremony in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon (May 25), where his family was surrounded by loved ones.
ATLANTA, GA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
54K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy