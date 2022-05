Over the last couple of decades, you won’t find any football fans — or Pac-12 fans more specifically — who will argue with you that the Oregon Ducks have been among the best teams in the conference. It’s not very debatable. However, a lot of those fanbases, particularly in Washington and Los Angeles, always like bring up past history and show the dominance that they’ve had going way back to the early days. Impossible to argue there, as well. Ducks Wire is taking a look at every Pac-12 team’s win percentage across their history (even when some did not play in the...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO