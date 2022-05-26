Nebraska Tourism Commission & 2022 Passport Program

The NE Chamber Foundation has announced that Brittany Webber has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIV. Brittany is a Customer Relations Representative at State Nebraska Bank & Trust in Wayne. Her responsibilities include opening new accounts, troubleshooting online and mobile banking issues, monthly bank statement proof work and publishing, and social media and website management.
BEATRICE - One of the most historic areas of Southeast Nebraska is downtown Beatrice and one of the most historic elements of downtown Beatrice sits on the corner of 5th/Court — the Traubel’s Popcorn stand. The stand has been around since the 1930’s and Kathy Menck of Community...
LINCOLN — A tired, 1960s-era government office building is about to be revamped and renamed in recognition of a Nebraska icon whose place in history also has seen a revival of sorts. Come July, the Executive Building just west of the State Capitol will be officially dedicated as the...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of a growing number of foster kids in Nebraska, especially teens, having nowhere to go. Needing a stable home environment. Since then, CEDARS of Lincoln reached out to 10/11 NOW to share how their emergency shelter is having...
Approximately 12 miles north of Village Pointe in Omaha, between dusty grain bins, there is an old metal barn full of cherry red tractors. The Dreessens, a multi-generational family of farmers, congregate here often after long days of working the land. They are generous to guests with cold ones and are inclusive in their shop talk. Many visitors wander in from neighboring crop fields, and frequently. Taylor Dreessen, 23, is the youngest Dreessen still farming.
(LINCOLN, Neb. May 26, 2022) – Governor Pete Ricketts and Treasurer John Murante joined together to call attention to the importance of saving for a loved one’s future education by issuing a proclamation declaring May 29, 2022, as National 529 Day in Nebraska. “The future of tomorrow is...
Nebraska's department of education commissioner received a call late Tuesday night. Matt Blomstedt answered state Sen. Lynne Walz's phone call. Stories of Uvalde were spreading across the country. It was time to discuss strategies for proactively moving forward to address school safety issues. "She pulled together a group of education...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What is described as the world’s largest American flag hot air balloon lifted off above Omaha Friday morning. It will be part of a larger event Friday evening. Friday morning’s liftoff was near an entrance at Lake Zorinsky. The balloon named America One has a...
LA VISTA, Neb. — Here they go again in La Vista. "Throughout all of this, we didn't lose our faith," said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig at a news conference Friday. Kindig was back at the site of a multi-million dollar multi-sport complex near Interstate-80 and Giles Road for the announcement.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools 2022 student are graduating at Pinnacle Bank Arena, from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29. Individuals can watch the ceremonies virtually on the LPS livestreams:. LNK TV Education Channel (Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23, Kinetic channel 1080, or LNKTV in the...
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Acting U.S. Attorney was named Friday for the District of Nebraska. Steven A. Russell is a career prosecutor. He will replace Interim U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp who announced his retirement earlier this month. He will serve in this position until a U.S. Attorney is appointed by President Joe Biden.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hundreds of organizations took part in the Give to Lincoln Day campaign. One of those was the Beatrice Humane Society. It brought some puppies to Tower Square near 13th and P Street. There was a large gathering of other organizations there also trying to get...
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Sandhills stand apart as one of the largest, intact grasslands and most unique biophysical ecosystems in North America. Its 20,000 square miles comprise the largest area of stabilized sand dunes in the Western Hemisphere and the porous soils make the Sandhills the main area of recharge for the High Plains (Ogallala) Aquifer, the key source of groundwater for Nebraska and multiple surrounding states.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s a tragic trend seen in Nebraska over the past few weeks, deadly crashes involving teenagers. It’s also a trend groups like law enforcement and highway safety are taking note of and heading into what’s dubbed the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving, and they’re taking action.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraska State Patrol troopers and local law enforcement agencies will be teaming up during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend to patrol major highways in northeast Nebraska. The efforts include operations in South Sioux City and other areas from Friday through Tuesday. High-visibility enforcement operations will be conducted...
Comments / 0