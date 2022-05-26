ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Celebrating longtime Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Joe Pye

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YET7C_0fr1OIHV00

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration is planned Thursday night for longtime Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Joseph Pye.

After more than 50 years of service to the DD2 community, Joe Pye announced in November of last year that he would retire at the end of the school year, ushering in a new era for schools in Dorchester County.

The community is invited to attend a retirement celebration for Pye, which will be held Thursday evening at the Summers Corner Performing Arts Center. It will begin with a reception in the cafeteria at Rollings Middle School of the Arts beginning at 5:00 p.m.

A free ticket is required to attend both events, you can reserve yours – while they last – by clicking here .

Those who cannot attend Thursday night’s ceremony will have the opportunity to watch online ( click here ) beginning at 6:00 p.m.

WATCH NEXT: Joseph Pye reflects on more than 50 years of service in Dorchester District 2

Pye said he originally planned to retire at Christmas in 2021 but decided to stay on through the school year to give the district more time to find his replacement. He formally announced his retirement during a school board meeting on November 23.

He said the emotional decision to step down came after great deliberation. “I’ve done this for 52 years,” he said during that meeting. “I feel in my heart I’ve given my very best, I’m not a quitter and we’re not quitting now. I’m just going to pass the torch to someone else so they can have that renewed passion.”

The Dorchester District 2 board named Dr. William Robbins as the new superintendent during a special called meeting in April. Robbins previously served as superintendent for the Kershaw County School District.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye retires after 52 years

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The DD2 community came together to celebrate the legacy of long-time Dorchester District Two (DD2) School Superintendent Joseph Pye. After over five decades with DD2 Superintendent Pye is saying goodbye. He says he is leaving grateful and full of love from teachers, staff, and students. “Everybody wants my autograph, the teachers […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Henry Brown Blvd traffic to be impacted by construction

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Improvements on Henry Brown Boulevard will begin on Tuesday. Motorists should expect lane and shoulder closures along Henry Brown Blvd and Montague Plantation Road from May 31 through June 5. According to Berkeley County Government, the primary construction will be between Nevers School of Excellence and Willow Tree Drive. A […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Retirement#The Dorchester
abcnews4.com

What happened to CCSD's bullet-resistant door program?

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — In 2018, Charleston County School District announced a pilot program to install bullet resistant doors in schools. But, what happened to it four years later?. What happened to that 2018 CCSD pilot program to install bullet resistant doors?. After the high school shooting in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Avian flu found in Charleston County

VIDEO: Police seeking to identify suspect sought in Charleston car break-in VIDEO: Nearly 40 noise complaints in Mt. Pleasant’s first month of noise ordinance monitoring. VIDEO: Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say. VIDEO: Elementary schools not all covered by full-time SROs in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Lake Edisto Park is now open to the public

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Lake Edisto Park had its grand opening on Thursday. The park is a project Orangeburg County leaders say was done with the community in mind. There is a canoeing area, playground, walking trail, exercise equipment, and a dog park. The dog park is something county leaders say is one of the first of its kind.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek High graduate overcomes ADD, starts new business

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is graduation day for many high schoolers across the Lowcountry and we want to highlight these students' achievements. For one Goose Creek High graduate, the road to this moment was anything but ordinary. "I'm just ready to walk across that stage, grab that...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
walterborolive.com

Kids, parents come together for a day of fun at CCMS

Having fun and learning about health was the theme for the day at the community’s first Family and Community Empowerment Day held on Saturday, May 21 at Colleton County Middle School, hosted by the Colleton County School District. Dozens of children and parents attended the event, as adults and children enjoyed face painting, arts and crafts, food, games, and music, as well as a job fair, prizes and vendors. Health screenings and Covid-19 vaccines were also on location for those who wanted to participate. Sponsors for the event include the Colleton County School District, Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s Healthy Blue, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officers, Z93.3 Jamz!, Magic 107.3, and the Lowcountry Food Bank.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
bcsdschools.net

New Carnes Crossroads school named for late board member Carolyn Lewis

Berkeley County School District’s new K-8 school under construction in Carnes Crossroads finally has a name. Board members voted unanimously to name the new school Carolyn Lewis School at Tuesday night’s board meeting. The school is being named for Carolyn Lewis-Craft (often referred to as “Carolyn Lewis”), who...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Administrators find airsoft pistol at Johnsonville High School after lock out

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Administrators found an airsoft pistol at Johnsonville High School after a rumor about a gun on campus prompted a lock out, according to Superintendent Allana Prosser. When administrators were made aware of the rumors, all schools were placed on lock out until they could investigate, according to Prosser. After the airsoft […]
Columbia Star

100 Black Women celebrate eight-year milestone

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Produce vouchers available for adults 60+ in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County residents age 60 and older are eligible to apply for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a seasonal USDA grant program to provide seniors with fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables from local farmers markets. The program began in South Carolina in […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Parent: 6-year-old put on wrong bus, unaccounted for three hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday afternoon was a stressful one for parent Jessica Walker when she learned her 6-year-old was not at her afterschool program where she was supposed to be. “I didn’t know if my child was alive, I didn’t know if she was okay, I didn’t know where...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County School District 1 special education teacher disciplined by state after allegedly spanking student with ruler

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a special education teacher’s educator certificate for two years after she reportedly spanked a student with a ruler. The state issued the order of suspension on May 17. It will last until May 16, 2024. Barbara Lorraine Cherry was teaching at Theodore […]
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy