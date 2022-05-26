Huskies End Things Early Against Ravens

The Highland baseball and softball teams broke out the brooms on Lone Tree in the latest installment of their rivalry Thursday. On the baseball diamond, the two teams endured a wild eighth inning that saw Highland win a 5-4 walk-off. Lone Tree got a single tally in the top of the first, Highland tied it with one of their own in the bottom of the second and things stayed put through regulation with the Huskies Ethan Paisley and the Lion combo of Adam Knock and Cade Shield holding down the opposing bats. Lone Tree broke through with three runs in the top of the eighth to take what looked to be an insurmountable 4-1 lead. Not so fast. In the bottom half, Highland found four runs, including a game winning RBI from Trevor McFarland to walk off the Lions and send the home fans into a frenzy. Brenton Bonebrake finished two for three with a pair of RBI and the game winning run for Highland and Paisley got the win, throwing all eight, giving up six hits, four runs and striking out 11. The Huskies remain unbeaten at 4-0, Lone Tree is now 1-1.

LONE TREE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO