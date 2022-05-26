ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IA

Huskies End Things Early Against Ravens

By Zach Ulin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Highland softball team opened 2022 with a resounding 13-0 win over Hillcrest Academy Tuesday night in Riverside. The contest lasted only three innings, with the Huskies...

Clarahan Makes it Official with SCC Baseball

The Southeastern Community College baseball team just got better this week with the official signing of Keota’s Colten Clarahan to join the pitching staff next season. The South Iowa Cedar League opposition will be glad to know Clarahan is a senior with the 2021 third team all state selection being a staple on the hill for the Eagles each of the last five years. As a junior he finished with a 1.26 ERA in 50 innings of work while striking out a remarkable 113 batters. In three starts so far this year, the senior has yet to allow a run in 13 1/3 innings on the bump. He is also getting it done at the plate with seven hits in 12 at bats and bringing in three tallies.
KEOTA, IA
Wolves Softball Pound Bulldogs

Once the offense started it never stopped on Thursday for the Winfield-Mt. Union softball team when they put the hurt on Mediapolis by a 20-7 score in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown. It wasn’t until the third inning when the Wolves crossed the plate and the floodgates immediately opened...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
Ravens Host Bears in Superconference Double Dip

The Hillcrest Academy Raven summer teams are home for the first time this season when they entertain Danville on Thursday. The Hillcrest baseball team is 0-1 on the year after a 12-5 loss Tuesday at Highland. Seth Ours led the way for the Ravens in Riverside with three doubles and two RBI. Luke Schrock took the loss on the hill for Hillcrest, working four innings, allowing 14 hits, 11 runs, walking two and striking out three. Danville is 1-1 this year with a 6-3 win over Central Lee and a 5-0 loss to Cardinal. They are hitting .182 on the young season with Jaden Bauer banging out four hits. Henry Bellrichard has a pair of RBI so far. Bauer also leads the Bears on the mound with a 1-0 record in five innings, giving up three hits, two runs, walking three and striking out seven in the win over Central Lee. The Ravens have won 10 of the last 13 between the two schools, including the last five in a row.
DANVILLE, IA
Huskies Sweep Lions in Double Dip; Boys Take it Extras

The Highland baseball and softball teams broke out the brooms on Lone Tree in the latest installment of their rivalry Thursday. On the baseball diamond, the two teams endured a wild eighth inning that saw Highland win a 5-4 walk-off. Lone Tree got a single tally in the top of the first, Highland tied it with one of their own in the bottom of the second and things stayed put through regulation with the Huskies Ethan Paisley and the Lion combo of Adam Knock and Cade Shield holding down the opposing bats. Lone Tree broke through with three runs in the top of the eighth to take what looked to be an insurmountable 4-1 lead. Not so fast. In the bottom half, Highland found four runs, including a game winning RBI from Trevor McFarland to walk off the Lions and send the home fans into a frenzy. Brenton Bonebrake finished two for three with a pair of RBI and the game winning run for Highland and Paisley got the win, throwing all eight, giving up six hits, four runs and striking out 11. The Huskies remain unbeaten at 4-0, Lone Tree is now 1-1.
LONE TREE, IA
Riverside, IA
Iowa Sports
Riverside, IA
Lone Tree, IA
Danville, IA
Keota’s Anderson Pitches Shutout Against EV

It was another South Iowa Cedar League showdown for the Keota summer teams on Wednesday when they traveled to North English and split the action with English Valleys. Aidan Anderson was the story for the Eagle baseball squad when the junior hurdled a complete game shutout in a 3-0 win. He was in control all night giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out 13 in 104 total pitches. The Keota bats recorded just two hits, but a run in the second and two insurance tallies in the sixth proved to be enough. Dalton Dodd and Evan Vittetoe had the two knocks with Vittetoe and Tanner Waterhouse bringing in runs. The team improves to 4-1 on the summer. The Eagle softball team gave up six runs in the first and seven in the third that led to a 13-1 loss to the Bears (1-1). English Valleys finished with five hits and seven walks. The purple and gold fall to 0-2 on the season.
KEOTA, IA
Columbus Soccer Blanked By Nikes in Substate Final

Falling one win short of a state bid is how the 2022 soccer season came to a close for the Columbus boys when they were shutout by No. 5 Burlington Notre Dame 5-0 on Wednesday in a class 1A substate final. The Nike offense that averages six goals a game...
COLUMBUS, OH
Savage Baseball and Softball Rolling in First Full Week

Picking up right where they left off last year is exactly what the Sigourney baseball and softball teams are doing with a dominating start to the young campaign. The defending SICL Champion baseball team blanked Wilton 4-0 last week and they brought the hammer Monday against English Valleys showing no mercy in a 23-0 win that included a 13 run fourth inning to make it a short night. Eight different batters combined for 14 hits led by Bo Schmidt going 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored. Levi Crawford brought in five tallies on a pair of knocks while Cade Streigle and Cade Molyneux had three RBI each. The Bears failed to get a hit off Sigourney pitching with Crawford tossing 3 1/3 frames striking out seven and walking four in the shutout. The black and gold improve to 2-0.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Hawkeyes Down Purdue, Stay Alive at Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. – Redshirt senior Izaya Fullard’s two-out, two-strike RBI single in the ninth inning sent the third-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 5-4 victory over No. 7 seed Purdue on Friday morning in a Big Ten Tournament elimination game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Sophomore...
OMAHA, NE
KCII-Area Golfers at Girls State Golf Tournament

Golfers from Washington, Mid-Prairie and Sigourney all head to the Iowa Girls State Golf Meet this Thursday and Friday. The Washington Demons qualified for the Class 3A state golf tournament for the 21st time in school history. The 3A State meet will be held at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.
WASHINGTON, IA
Former Hawkeyes football player Louis Matykiewicz dies

Former University of Iowa football player Louis Matykiewicz passed away on May 22 at the age of 88. Matykiewicz lettered for the Hawkeye football team from 1952-54 under head coach Forest Evashevski, playing quarterback, tight end and linebacker. He led the team in passing yards on offense and pass interceptions on defense in 1953.
MOLINE, IL
Washington, Mid-Prairie, Sigourney Girls Golf Set for State

There will be plenty of KCII area representation today at the 2022 Iowa High School Girls State Golf Meet with Washington, Mid-Prairie, and Sigourney set to compete for a state title. The first 18 of 36 holes will be played today with Washington teeing off at River Valley Golf Course...
WASHINGTON, IA
JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Washington’s Elijah Morris. The junior qualified for four events at state track and is now a two-time champ in the class 3A 400m boys race. Congrats Elijah!
WASHINGTON, IA
Iowa Reveals Game Times For Five Football Games, Night Contest

On the cusp of Memorial Day Weekend, we've learned much more about the 2022 Iowa football season, which is still more than three months away. The University of Iowa announced Thursday afternoon that Iowa's season-opener against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will begin on Saturday, September 3 at 11 a.m. The game, which will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, will be televised by FS1.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yok Choun

A celebration of life service for 70-year-old Yok Choun of Keota will be at 2p.m. Sunday, May 29th at Keota High School. Visitation will be from noon to 2p.m. Sunday at the High School. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A Go Fund Me Page has been established. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is handling the arrangements.
KEOTA, IA
Last Chance to See Original Grant Wood Pieces in Washington

A local historian is displaying his collection of original pieces from one of the nation’s most iconic artists and an Iowa native for the last time this month. Michael Zahs’ collection of Grant Wood works is on display at Hills Bank in Washington until June 1st for the public to view for free, “It has over 30 signed pieces by Grant Wood and many of the things in the display were his sister Nan’s and she was the model for American Gothic. And there’s a lot of examples of his work. He did 19 lithographs, I think there are 13 signed lithographs in the collection. There are five paintings that were recently displayed in Kalona but that’s the first time they’ve been displayed, so they’re displayed here and those are original paintings by Grant Wood.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Free Washington Floral Workshop with ISU Professor Coming Up

Those wanting some tips and tricks on how to make their best floral arrangements ever are invited to attend a free event hosted by the Washington County Master Gardeners. The group is hosting Iowa State University Assistant Professor Dan Brabec for a step-by-step hands-on tutorial. Brabec has worked in the floral industry for over 25 years, with his work being featured in Better Homes and Gardens and wedding publications. Participants are asked to bring their favorite vessel, a selection of fresh flowers from your home garden, and your creativity. This free class will last from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1st at the ISU Extension and Outreach Office at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Preregistration is required, and a freewill offering will be accepted to help support the master gardeners, who are providing extra flowers for the program. To sign up visit this here.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Over 500 Teachers Are Set to Resign in This One Iowa Metro Area

The pandemic was incredibly difficult for teachers. My mom and sister, who both teach at the middle school level, have been through the absolute ringer. My mom just retired because she was ready to be done with it all. My sister, who just had a beautiful baby girl, went through the last nine months of her job pregnant.
DES MOINES, IA
Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA

