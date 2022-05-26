ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IA

Ravens Host Bears in Superconference Double Dip

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

The Hillcrest Academy Raven summer teams are home for the first time this season when they entertain Danville on Thursday. The Hillcrest baseball team is 0-1 on the year after a 12-5 loss Tuesday at Highland. Seth Ours led the way for the Ravens in Riverside with three doubles and two...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Clarahan Makes it Official with SCC Baseball

The Southeastern Community College baseball team just got better this week with the official signing of Keota’s Colten Clarahan to join the pitching staff next season. The South Iowa Cedar League opposition will be glad to know Clarahan is a senior with the 2021 third team all state selection being a staple on the hill for the Eagles each of the last five years. As a junior he finished with a 1.26 ERA in 50 innings of work while striking out a remarkable 113 batters. In three starts so far this year, the senior has yet to allow a run in 13 1/3 innings on the bump. He is also getting it done at the plate with seven hits in 12 at bats and bringing in three tallies.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskies End Things Early Against Ravens

The Highland softball team opened 2022 with a resounding 13-0 win over Hillcrest Academy Tuesday night in Riverside. The contest lasted only three innings, with the Huskies scoring twice in the first, eight times in the second and three more in the third. Eight Huskies scored at least one run and six different Highland players had at least one hit. Mylei Smith led Highland with two hits and three RBI. Madison Beeson collected a pair of RBI. Jessica Kraus and Payton Brun each had two hits. Grace Batcheller threw three innings allowing just one hit and striking out five in securing the win. The Huskies are 1-0 on the season and meet Lone Tree tonight. Hillcrest Academy is 0-2 and take on Danville in Kalona Thursday.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskies Sweep Lions in Double Dip; Boys Take it Extras

The Highland baseball and softball teams broke out the brooms on Lone Tree in the latest installment of their rivalry Thursday. On the baseball diamond, the two teams endured a wild eighth inning that saw Highland win a 5-4 walk-off. Lone Tree got a single tally in the top of the first, Highland tied it with one of their own in the bottom of the second and things stayed put through regulation with the Huskies Ethan Paisley and the Lion combo of Adam Knock and Cade Shield holding down the opposing bats. Lone Tree broke through with three runs in the top of the eighth to take what looked to be an insurmountable 4-1 lead. Not so fast. In the bottom half, Highland found four runs, including a game winning RBI from Trevor McFarland to walk off the Lions and send the home fans into a frenzy. Brenton Bonebrake finished two for three with a pair of RBI and the game winning run for Highland and Paisley got the win, throwing all eight, giving up six hits, four runs and striking out 11. The Huskies remain unbeaten at 4-0, Lone Tree is now 1-1.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Wolves Softball Pound Bulldogs

Once the offense started it never stopped on Thursday for the Winfield-Mt. Union softball team when they put the hurt on Mediapolis by a 20-7 score in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown. It wasn’t until the third inning when the Wolves crossed the plate and the floodgates immediately opened...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
Washington, IA
Riverside, IA
Danville, IA
Washington State
Danville, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota’s Anderson Pitches Shutout Against EV

It was another South Iowa Cedar League showdown for the Keota summer teams on Wednesday when they traveled to North English and split the action with English Valleys. Aidan Anderson was the story for the Eagle baseball squad when the junior hurdled a complete game shutout in a 3-0 win. He was in control all night giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out 13 in 104 total pitches. The Keota bats recorded just two hits, but a run in the second and two insurance tallies in the sixth proved to be enough. Dalton Dodd and Evan Vittetoe had the two knocks with Vittetoe and Tanner Waterhouse bringing in runs. The team improves to 4-1 on the summer. The Eagle softball team gave up six runs in the first and seven in the third that led to a 13-1 loss to the Bears (1-1). English Valleys finished with five hits and seven walks. The purple and gold fall to 0-2 on the season.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Columbus Soccer Blanked By Nikes in Substate Final

Falling one win short of a state bid is how the 2022 soccer season came to a close for the Columbus boys when they were shutout by No. 5 Burlington Notre Dame 5-0 on Wednesday in a class 1A substate final. The Nike offense that averages six goals a game...
COLUMBUS, OH
kciiradio.com

Savage Baseball and Softball Rolling in First Full Week

Picking up right where they left off last year is exactly what the Sigourney baseball and softball teams are doing with a dominating start to the young campaign. The defending SICL Champion baseball team blanked Wilton 4-0 last week and they brought the hammer Monday against English Valleys showing no mercy in a 23-0 win that included a 13 run fourth inning to make it a short night. Eight different batters combined for 14 hits led by Bo Schmidt going 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored. Levi Crawford brought in five tallies on a pair of knocks while Cade Streigle and Cade Molyneux had three RBI each. The Bears failed to get a hit off Sigourney pitching with Crawford tossing 3 1/3 frames striking out seven and walking four in the shutout. The black and gold improve to 2-0.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Ava Smith
kciiradio.com

KCII-Area Golfers at Girls State Golf Tournament

Golfers from Washington, Mid-Prairie and Sigourney all head to the Iowa Girls State Golf Meet this Thursday and Friday. The Washington Demons qualified for the Class 3A state golf tournament for the 21st time in school history. The 3A State meet will be held at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Washington’s Elijah Morris. The junior qualified for four events at state track and is now a two-time champ in the class 3A 400m boys race. Congrats Elijah!
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Last Chance to See Original Grant Wood Pieces in Washington

A local historian is displaying his collection of original pieces from one of the nation’s most iconic artists and an Iowa native for the last time this month. Michael Zahs’ collection of Grant Wood works is on display at Hills Bank in Washington until June 1st for the public to view for free, “It has over 30 signed pieces by Grant Wood and many of the things in the display were his sister Nan’s and she was the model for American Gothic. And there’s a lot of examples of his work. He did 19 lithographs, I think there are 13 signed lithographs in the collection. There are five paintings that were recently displayed in Kalona but that’s the first time they’ve been displayed, so they’re displayed here and those are original paintings by Grant Wood.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Free Washington Floral Workshop with ISU Professor Coming Up

Those wanting some tips and tricks on how to make their best floral arrangements ever are invited to attend a free event hosted by the Washington County Master Gardeners. The group is hosting Iowa State University Assistant Professor Dan Brabec for a step-by-step hands-on tutorial. Brabec has worked in the floral industry for over 25 years, with his work being featured in Better Homes and Gardens and wedding publications. Participants are asked to bring their favorite vessel, a selection of fresh flowers from your home garden, and your creativity. This free class will last from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1st at the ISU Extension and Outreach Office at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Preregistration is required, and a freewill offering will be accepted to help support the master gardeners, who are providing extra flowers for the program. To sign up visit this here.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
#Bears#The Raven#Double Dip#Highland
kciiradio.com

Yok Choun

A celebration of life service for 70-year-old Yok Choun of Keota will be at 2p.m. Sunday, May 29th at Keota High School. Visitation will be from noon to 2p.m. Sunday at the High School. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A Go Fund Me Page has been established. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is handling the arrangements.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Farmers Market Continues Free Childrens Book Giveaway

Families can find locally sourced crafts, goods, and produce and kids can stay engaged this summer by visiting the 34th annual Washington Farmers’ Market. Main Street Washington is partnering with local businesses for the second year of their “Farm Fables” free book giveaway. Every Thursday during the farmers market season organizers plan to give away 100 books to children who attend. Main Street Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt describes the inaugural year’s success, “We gave away 1,500 children’s books last year and it was so much fun watching the kids read or kind of sit on a park bench and just kind of doodle. One of my favorite pictures is of a, she has to be two [years old] in her stroller, book in front of her but it’s upside down. She is reading that book even though we all know she’s just looking at the pictures, but they’re upside down and she’s having a great time. And so that’s a really fun program and it really has expanded kind of our reach of our farmers market as well.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Area Memorial Day Closures

A reminder to area residents as Memorial Day approaches there will be closures happening in observance of the federal holiday. Wellman City Hall will be closed on Monday as well as the Wellman-Scofield Public Library, but the Goodwin Senior Center will be hosting a brunch fundraiser for a freewill donation from 8-11 am. You can choose to dine-in, carry out or drive-thru. Drive-thru services will be available in the alley. On the menu are biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit salad, a muffin and coffee, juice, and white or chocolate milk.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Armed Man Reported Near Fairfield School

A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Semi-Rollover Results in Traffic Issues, Second Incident in Louisa County Tuesday

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a semi-rollover on Highway 92 between Grandview and Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Jason Lee Martin of Davenport was traveling westbound when a deer crossed the roadway. Martin swerved to avoid a collision which caused a load shift and the truck to end up in the south ditch on its side. Authorities on the scene were able to help Martin exit the vehicle. Columbus Junction Fire, Columbus Junction Police, Louisa County Ambulance and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initially reported to the scene. Due to the truck hauling stabilizers, chemical compounds and fuel that was leaking, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was contacted and Muscatine County Hazmat responded later. At around 5a.m. while crews continued to work to clean up the incident site, traffic was rerouted from the area along county roads X43 and G40 through Letts.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Candidates Talk “School Choice” at Washington County Forum

Several candidates on contested and uncontested ballots for the June 7th primary election spoke at a Washington County forum hosted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. Chamber Executive Director Michelle Redlinger first allowed candidates running unopposed for county and legislative offices each five minutes to speak about themselves. Republican...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Grassley to Hold Town Meeting in Louisa County

Senator Chuck Grassley will hold a town meeting on Wednesday, June 1st in Louisa County as part of his annual 99-county tour. The Senator will answer questions and take comments at the Columbus Junction City Hall from 11:15 am -12:15 pm. City Hall is located at 232 2nd Street. (don’t read that part on air, but keep it in online version please)This is Grassley’s 42nd year of visiting every one of Iowa’s 99 counties.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA

