The Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb believes in his best friend Baker Mayfield. Many Cleveland Browns fans who are happy that Baker Mayfield won’t be the team’s starting quarterback anymore like to point out how his teammates had issues with him as a reason for why it’s best to move on. Yet, the only player who really had issues with him was Odell Beckham and Beckham has a history of being a prima donna in his own right. So at that point you’re just picking the guy you prefer, and really anything based on behavior.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO