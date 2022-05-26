ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther In London: Science Museum Will Exhibit A Reconstructed Film Set Of Marvel's Blockbuster

By Brunno Braga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of Marvel’s Black Panther film now have another reason to visit London. Marvel Studios is teaming up with the Science Museum to exhibit a gallery based on one of the main characters of the blockbuster film: Shuri. The princess of Wakanda, Shuri is the daughter of T’Chaka and Ramonda and...

