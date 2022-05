Colorado taxpayers will see a tax rebate of $500 later this year. Gov. Polis will utilize TABOR to give back to taxpayers. Initially, Governor Jared Polis announced that Colorado taxpayers would get a $400 rebate using TABOR funds. Now, based off conversations with the Department of Revenue, they have announced that the rebate will be at least $500 for single filers. That means that joint filers will see $1,000. Find additional details here.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO