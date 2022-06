Table Rock Community Bank hosted a grand opening of its new loan production office in Crane. The Table Rock Community Bank and the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Opening of Table Rock Community Bank’s Loan Production Office with members of the public during a ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m. The celebrations took place at the new location, 205 Pirate Lane, located in the Rapid Roberts building, according to a press release from the TRLCC.

CRANE, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO