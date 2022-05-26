ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Agrees To Pay $150 Million Civil Penalty, To Protect User Data

By 49ers player, Bay Area sportswriter get into wild feud
SFGate
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Twitter has agreed to pay a civil fine of $150 million in a settlement with the federal government that requires the social media giant to do more than just claim to protect the private data of users, according to an announcement Wednesday by officials with the Department of...

TechCrunch

Meta consolidates its privacy policy to appease regulators

The company insists that the changes are in form, not function, bolding some lines, adding subheaders and illustrations instead of presenting that information as a giant wall of text. The result is still mostly a giant wall of text but one designed to appease regulators across the globe as they amp up scrutiny on how social media platforms inform consumers.
Andrei Tapalaga

Twitter Deal To Be Turned Down by the High Number of Fake Accounts

Elon Musk mentioned in a tweet that about 20% of all accounts on Twitter are fakeMohamed Hassan/Pixabay. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla offered $43.3 billion to purchase Twitter earlier this month. Many people are against this purchase as they say Elon will use the platform for his own personal gain to gain political influence over other parties around the world.
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Biden Administration Sending Positive Signals on Future of Crypto Industry in the US

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he feels optimistic about the crypto regulatory landscape in the United States. While speaking at a Milken Institute conference earlier this month, Armstrong acknowledged there could be more crypto regulatory clarity overall, though he still thinks the US is headed in the right direction. “I...
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
TheDailyBeast

Twitter Reaches $150 Million Settlement Over Claims That It Improperly Used User Data

Twitter agreed to a $150 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission over claims that it improperly used user data and misrepresented privacy practices between 2013 and 2019. The settlement, made public Wednesday, still needs to be approved by a federal judge and would also force Twitter to install new compliance measures, including implementing a privacy program and testing data privacy protections regularly. In reaching the agreement, Twitter resolves the agencies’ claims that the company did not adequately inform users about how their phone numbers and email addresses would be used in targeted advertisements. The agencies claim that Twitter told users their privacy information would be used for two-factor authentication without specifying that it would also be used to help advertisers target messages. According to the chairwoman of the FTC, the practice affected 140 million users.
Reuters

Twitter to pay $150 mln to settle with U.S. over privacy, security violations

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations it misused private information, like phone numbers, to target advertising after telling users the information would be used for security reasons, according to court documents filed on Wednesday. Twitter's settlement covers allegations that...
