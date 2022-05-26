ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Davos Voices: What leaders say about climate change, war

By PETER PRENGAMAN, KELVIN CHAN, HELENA ALVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szUDn_0fr1NNev00
1 of 5

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Corporate buzzwords. Technical jargon. Bold but vague pronouncements about climate change and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of CEOs and government leaders this week in Davos, the town in the Swiss Alps, may seem full of important but impersonal announcements.

So what do Davos-goers really think? Here are some voices from the meeting that ends Thursday:

WHAT ARE YOU DOING PERSONALLY TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE?

NAME: Allen Blue

TITLE: Co-founder of LinkedIn

Living in Los Angeles, Blue said his family has gotten into the habit of conserving water, as much of California and the Western United States has been in a megadrought for years. They recycle, mostly eat vegetarian, and drive an electric car.

“One of the things that has slowed the world’s response to climate change is that there was a story out there that it was the behaviors of consumers that made the difference,” he said. “It’s not.”

Rather, he said consumers’ choices are limited when businesses only provide solutions or products that aren’t environmentally friendly.

NAME: Francis Suarez

TITLE: Mayor of Miami

Suarez says his family has a Tesla and is putting solar panels on the roof of their house.

“As a public official, I feel it’s my responsibility to do what I can.”

NAME: Antonia Gawel

TITLE: The World Economic Forum’s Geneva-based head of climate change policy

Gawel’s day job is spent on environmental protection and fighting climate change. Outside of work, Gawel commutes by bike, uses public transportation and educates her two kids about the environment.

“My children are kind of the biggest advocates for these types of issues now. And the thing that I have to say that I love seeing is the schools are actually teaching them about this. My daughter, who is 8 years old, is being taught about wind power, about solar, about the challenges of fossil energy.”

Gawel says such issues were “completely not something that was on our curriculum, at least when I was growing up.”

HOW WILL THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS CHANGE THE WORLD?

NAME: Hassan El Houry

TITLE: CEO of Kuwait-based National Aviation Services

“The Russia-Ukraine crisis, I think, sends a strong message to the world that the world will no longer accept aggression and war to solve problems,” El Houry said.

He added that “world also has to accept that there are many aggressors around the world that have been doing what they’re doing for years and decades and have gone unpunished. And we can’t have a double standard where we only single out Russia.”

“There’s things happening in the Middle East everyday, things happening in East Asia every day in South America every day. And we need to shed the light on those as well and say ‘that needs to stop.’ I’m not picking sides. I’m just saying that we need to solve those problems as well.”

NAME: Francis Suarez

TITLE: Mayor of Miami

Suarez said the war has exposed how interconnected the world is, from the workforce to energy shocks to a looming food crisis because of dropped agricultural production from Ukraine.

“As leaders, we have the responsibility to make those connections for people, explain why what happens in one place can affect another and why we should care.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The rich are gathering for Davos — but elsewhere is the summit that actually matters

A little-known United Nations summit gets underway in Indonesia this week. Unfortunately, it’s one that will become more important to us all.The intention? What to do about humanity entering “a spiral of self-destruction”. At least that should be the focus, according to the UN’s Deputy Secretary, ahead of the gathering in Bali.Meanwhile, on the other side of the world in Davos, Switzerland, leaders of the richest corporations and banks are sounding much more upbeat at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.As usual, they are discussing how a “better capitalism” can lift everyone out of poverty - and save the environment.Far...
WORLD
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Biggest takeaways from Davos, World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland concluded without definitive solutions to a number of global issues. Nearly 2,500 politicians, business leaders, and members of the media gathered in the Swiss resort town hoping to address a wide range of concerns, including soaring inflation, climate change, along with the war in Ukraine.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economic Forum#Ukraine#Russia#Ap#Swiss#Linkedin Living#Environm
POLITICO

Why China's freaking out over Biden’s Asia trip

Hi, China Watchers. Don’t miss our Twitter Spaces event today at 10:30 a.m. EDT on the promise and pitfalls of President Joe Biden’s big Asia policy month. This link will take you straight to the event and we invite questions for our panelists! Meanwhile, Biden’s Friday-Tuesday Asia trip is getting early results — we’ll take a look at Beijing’s apparent panic. We’ll also examine the U.S. push to get Taiwan a World Health Assembly seat, probe a dead dictator’s sensitivities and profile a book that unpacks how autocrats weaponize historical narratives to maintain power.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Fingers crossed Davos Man gets it wrong again

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Three things were in shorter supply than usual at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos: snow, delegates, and reasons to be cheerful. The confab of politicians, financiers, business leaders and hangers-on reconvened in the Swiss mountain resort after a pandemic-induced absence of more than two years. The consensus that emerged is that the world is beset by problems, many of which are going to get worse. The best hope is that the unreliable prognosticator known as “Davos Man” has got it wrong once again.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Globalization's cheerleaders grasp for new buzzwords at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 26 (Reuters) - World leaders, financiers and chief executives said they were leaving this week's World Economic Forum with an urgent sense of the need to reboot and redefine 'globalization'. The framework of open markets that has shaped the last three decades of commerce and geopolitics looks...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy