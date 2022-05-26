ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

High school hurdler bounces back from a fall to seal an incredible victory

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The 100-meter hurdles event is the most unforgiving race in women's track and field. Hurdlers are always just one mistake away from disaster. A classic example came in the 100-meter hurdles final at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, when American favorite, Lolo Jones, clipped the penultimate hurdle while leading and wound-up finishing 7th.

So, when race favorite, Abby Dennis of Old Tappan High School, crashed to the track in her heat at the Bergen County Championships in New Jersey, her prospects looked bleak. But the gutsy hurdler would turn a catastrophe into a triumph.

Watch the video above to see a young hurdler's epic comeback.

Though she was face down in last place, Abby jumped up without hesitating and took off on what looked like a futile chase. But Abby had no quit in her, and fought her way back to the front of the field, crossing the line in first place to claim a miraculous victory.

"When I knew I didn't hurt anything, I knew that I had to redeem myself because no one wants to go out like that in counties," Dennis told nj.com after the race. "I wanted to prove that I'm the top seed for a reason and wanted to show that I finish no matter what, and the adrenaline helped me."

The win left the crowd and her coach stunned.

"She could have quit, but she knew she had to make finals, so she jumped right up," said Old Tappan girls team coach, David Burns. "She's fearless and will attack any workout with the attitude that she'll win that workout," said Burns. "I told her this proves how good she is."

And Abby wasn't done for the day, as an hour later, she went on to win the final by more than a second, running 14.28 seconds to become the fourth-fastest female hurdler in Bergen County Championship history.

Comments / 14

Wayne Chism
1d ago

Wow- with a little heart and effort, ""She just showed the world"" Enything is possible.magnificent young lady, GIRL I SALUTE TO YOU.

Reply
5
Lou Cummings
1d ago

Outstanding! That is commitment to succeed right there. Well done and keep it up!

Reply
5
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, only applause after retirement

Tiger Woods took a mass bath in Augusta, last April. 408 days after his serious car accident, which caused an open fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg, the winner of 15 majors miraculously returned. He had been seen before, in December, at the PNC Championship in Orlando, along with his son, but competing in a big seemed like a special category port.
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two UNC commits make initial cut for USA Basketball

The UNC basketball program is being represented in Houston this week as both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble are trying out for the USA Basketball U-18 Team as they prepare for the FIBA America’s Championship in early June. Going into this weekend, 27 players were vying for spots on the team and after a few practices, the 17 finalists have been chosen. And it’s good news for both Trimble and Jackson. The duo were both named finalists on Saturday, joining 15 others. Below is the full list of 17 finalists from Houston per Adam Zagoria: Mark Armstrong Jr., Anthony Black, Xavier Booker, Kanaan Carlyle,...
HOUSTON, TX
