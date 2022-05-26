ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Music June 4th at the Fireside Lounge

By Western Iowa Today
westerniowatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sponsored) Great classic rock music will be on the patio at the...

westerniowatoday.com

WOWT

Burger Battle draws friendly competition to Stinson Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Memorial Day weekend happening now, one event saw some competition at Stinson Park. It’s all fun and games, eye-popping burgers, and friendly competition. It’s a Burger Battle at Stinson Park. This is the first of its kind. A handful of burger shops were...
OMAHA, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Winterset Hosts Celebration for Actor John Wayne’s 115th Birthday

WINTERSET, IA (Radio Iowa) The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is hosting a celebration this weekend to mark what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. Liz Hansen is manager of the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum. A dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning at the museum which doubled in size with the new expansion.
WINTERSET, IA
WOWT

Local ace, PLHS ‘04 grad helped in Top Gun film

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ‘Top Gun Maverick’ hit theaters Friday, and along with it is the debut performance of a Papillion La Vista High School graduate. Mike Scott helped to coordinate some of the incredible aerial shots in the film. The 2022 reboot of Top Gun couldn’t take...
PAPILLION, NE
omahamagazine.com

Architecture: Omaha Heritage Home in Good Hands

The Gifford House reflects the discerning tastes of the patrician Omaha family that built it in 1923. The grand Tudor Revival at 3636 Burt St. was originally the home of society-civic leaders Dr. Harold Gifford and his wife, Mary Louise. He was an ophthalmologist, educator, amateur naturalist, hotel developer, and philanthropist. She reportedly designed the home, whose big open rooms, crown molding, coffered ceilings, leaded glass windows, and other finely crafted details lend it “a timeless look,” said Omaha real estate broker Tim Reeder, who specializes in buying and selling old and historic homes. He’s long admired its stately beauty and unfussy “fancy, high style.”
OMAHA, NE
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
KMTV 3 News Now

Cheap Eats: Lula B's

A metro restaurant is celebrating its one-year anniversary next month. Lula B's says it is downtown Omaha's go-to breakfast, brunch and bar. It's located near 9th and Dodge by the Capitol District. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole checked it out in this week's Cheap Eats.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Fun-Plex opens for 2022 season on Saturday with new drop slide

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Fun-Plex water park is opening for its 2022 season on Saturday, May 28 with a new drop slide, according to a press release from the park. Double Trouble is a 55-foot high drop that has a 360-degree view the whole way down. It is the...
OMAHA, NE
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: May 26, 2012

From the May 26, 2012 edition of The Wayne Herald:. Jess and Dana Zeiss, formerly of Wayne, served as the chair couple for the 15th Annual JDRF Promise Gala, "It's Black & White - A Cure is in Sight!" The event was held February 25 at the Embassy Suites in...
WAYNE, MI
WHO 13

WHO 13 says goodbye to Dan Winters after 18 years on-air

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen years to the day that he first joined the WHO 13 newsroom as a reporter, Dan Winters will say goodbye to viewers tonight after ten years of anchoring evening newscasts. Dan is stepping off the set and away from the camera to spend more time with family and figure out […]
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Omaha’s Fun-Plex Waterpark to open this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s largest outdoor waterpark is reopening this weekend. Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides, located on 70th and Q Street in Omaha, plans to open for the summer season this Memorial Day weekend. The park claims to have several new improvements and additions for visitors. “It’s good...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

High spirits, grounded balloons at Memorial weekend event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Memorial Day weekend festivities always seem to come with a caveat: weather permitting. Friday morning, the world’s largest American flag balloon made its way to Baxter Arena for tonight’s big kick-off event. They call it a balloon glow, the balloons standing up in hot...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Coneflower Creamery

It's one of the most popular stops to Omaha's Blackstone District, with lines often winding out the door!. Coneflower Creamery is the brainchild of co-owners Brian Langbehn and Katie Arant. Located on Farnam Street, they're sure to have some of the most creative and delicious ice cream flavors you can find!
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska teacher creates music video after class

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Emmy Jo, a school teacher in Lincoln, Nebraska is also an indie-pop singer/songwriter outside of the classroom. She partnered with Los Angeles-based Film Director Detric Cook, originally from Lincoln, to create a music video for her single "yellow year." The former Family, Consumer, and Science Teacher spent...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
kmaland.com

Caleb Wear, 40, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 6:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson, IA. Notes:. Messages of sympathy to the family may be...
GLENWOOD, IA
KCRG.com

Ankeny couple has triplets for the second time

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa woman has gotten pregnant with triplets for the second time. Kellee and Nick Briggs just brought home the second set from the hospital, and they’re already getting used to life with multiple babies. Sadly the first pregnancy didn’t go as planned. She and...
ANKENY, IA
1011now.com

World’s largest American flag hot air balloon in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What is described as the world’s largest American flag hot air balloon lifted off above Omaha Friday morning. It will be part of a larger event Friday evening. Friday morning’s liftoff was near an entrance at Lake Zorinsky. The balloon named America One has a...
OMAHA, NE
Golf Digest

Watch: An impossible pin location causes havoc at Iowa high school state championship

Apparently someone confused the dates of the superintendent’s revenge outing with the high school state championship. The following video comes from Jake Brend, a news director at SCTV, who was covering the Iowa Girls 3A State Golf Tournament at the River Valley Golf Course in Adel. Brend’s video went viral after capturing what appears to be one of the most brutal pin placements you’ll ever see.
ADEL, IA
fox42kptm.com

Omaha mayor married in private ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Omaha's mayor announced Thursday morning she married a longtime friend in a private ceremony Wednesday. Mayor Jean Stothert said she met Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke 45 years ago in St. Louis. She said he was in medical school while she was a critical...
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Three Nebraska schools will soon have state-of-the-art fitness centers

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
NEBRASKA STATE

