Saints star Cameron Jordan ‘missing’ Falcons’ Matt Ryan for hilariously savage reason

 3 days ago
The New Orleans Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons will be missing a familiar face next season, as longtime Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this NFL offseason. While Falcons fans were understandably upset, someone from the Saints’ side of things was also disappointed. New Orleans defensive...

The result of Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout, revealed

Colin Kaepernick participated in a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The workout is undoubtedly the largest stride Kaepernick has made in returning to the NFL. But how did it go? Is Kaepernick the newest face of the franchise, and is Derek Carr’s position as the Raiders starting quarterback still intact?
Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
NFL World Reacts To Significant Falcons Announcement

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones will reportedly miss all of the team's offseason programs due to a recent shoulder surgery, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Falcons expect Jones to be ready for action in time for training camp. “We’ll see where it goes with Deion,” head coach Arthur Smith said,...
Reds’ Tommy Pham goes full Will Smith on Giants’ Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

A kerfuffle in baseball isn’t uncommon. Things get heated at times, especially on the field. But, this latest brouhaha was by no means normal. The Cincinnati Reds ended up benching Tommy Pham for Friday’s game after he went full Will Smith mode and straight-up slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson right in the face during batting practice. Why, you ask? Over a disagreement between the two over a Fantasy Football League. How childish.
Ravens sign QB as Lamar Jackson contract questions linger

The Baltimore Ravens are going through OTAs without Lamar Jackson. The former MVP is not too pleased with his current team over his lack of a contract extension and offseason roster moves. With just one more season left on Jackson’s contract, it is a worrisome sign that he and the team aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on an extension.
Justin Fields gets brutally honest on Bears wide receivers

The Chicago Bears are hoping to see some significant strides from Justin Fields in 2022. They’ve already added some talent at wide receiver to better help him develop, and the second-year quarterback gave a candid review of the team’s receiving corps ahead of the campaign. Speaking with Bleacher Report, Fields admitted that while the Bears don’t have a star wideout on the team, they’re certainly good enough to make some noise in the NFC North.
Saints retooling offense with new-look receiving corps

Jameis Winston is working his way back to full strength for the New Orleans Saints, and the big-armed QB has quickly become fond of the receiving corps he's been endowed with. "He's smooth as the other side of the pillow!" Winston said this week of rookie wideout Chris Olave. Winston...
Saints' Winston, Thomas show up at workout; Kamara absent

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints expect their offense to be more productive next season. The optimism is largely based on the expectation that they will have quarterback Jameis Winston and former All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas back from serious injuries. Neither is all the way back,...
