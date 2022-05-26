Caltrans to replace Old Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Cayucos

Construction will proceed with a closure of the northbound/southbound left lane

– Caltrans has begun a project to demolish and replace the Old Creek Bridge on northbound Highway 1 near Cayucos. This $8 million project includes funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“This project is a result of SB 1, which has allowed us to advance important projects on the Central Coast, and around the state, that enhance safety and mobility for all travelers,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

Construction will proceed with a 24/7 closure of the northbound/southbound left lane to install protective barrier for highway workers during the daytime hours followed by a traffic switch where travelers headed northbound on Highway 1 will be diverted onto the southbound lanes with two-way (north/south) traffic maintained with a center median to be established until the Spring of 2023.

This traffic switch will allow for the demolition of the bridge on northbound Hwy. 1. A bicycle detour will be established with signage near Old Creek Road and Studio Drive. The contractor for this project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande. This project is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2023, weather permitting.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones. For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the Caltrans District 5 website.