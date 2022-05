While split-screen co-op games aren't as prevalent as they used to be, there are still many titles coming out that support this or are even built solely for couch co-op. If you're someone who enjoys split-screen co-op games, either because of the social element they bring or nostalgia from memories you have of gaming when you were younger, you'll want to try out the best co-op split-screen games on Xbox One.

FIFA ・ 20 HOURS AGO