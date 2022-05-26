EF-0 tornado confirmed near Beloit

There is a bit of a temperature gradient across the Stateline from the west to the east Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in Galena and Savanna are only checking into the lower 70s, while Rockford, Rochelle, and Janesville are all checking into the upper 70s. Temperatures will then drop down to the upper 50s/lower 60s Tuesday night. After today, we will see a much cooler pattern thanks to a cold front passing later. The remainder of the week, daytime high temperatures will only be in the 70s opposed to the 90s/near 90 the last few days.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO