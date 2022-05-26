EF-0 tornado confirmed near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The tornado that touched down outside Beloit on Wednesday evening cut a three and a half mile-long track before lifting, the National Weather Service reported after surveying the scene. According...
While scattered showers and some storms have developed across the area, the severe threat is over. Thankfully, the ingredients didn't come together to produce strong to severe storms ahead of the cold front. Afternoon cloud cover limited the instability. The front will move through by midnight and quiet weather will...
There is a bit of a temperature gradient across the Stateline from the west to the east Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in Galena and Savanna are only checking into the lower 70s, while Rockford, Rochelle, and Janesville are all checking into the upper 70s. Temperatures will then drop down to the upper 50s/lower 60s Tuesday night. After today, we will see a much cooler pattern thanks to a cold front passing later. The remainder of the week, daytime high temperatures will only be in the 70s opposed to the 90s/near 90 the last few days.
The storms could bring large hail and damaging winds. The sunny spells we’ve been treated to of late are expected to turn to scattered thunderstorms later today that could become “severe”. According to National Weather Service, between the hours of 3 pm and 10 pm potential severe weather could bring threats of “large hail and damaging winds”. Wind gusts could reportedly reach up to 60 miles per hour with the capability of downing large branches while hailstones “up to the size of half dollars” will have the capability of denting cars.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quite a bit of sunshine, but cooler temperatures are on the way over the next several days. A cold front passed through overnight and will exit to the east of here today. Behind it, both temperatures and humidity levels have dropped. Northwesterly wind will draw in cooler air today. Highs today will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the middle 70s.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few showers are possible this morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms could move through 3 - 7 P.M. If these storms play out the could produce strong winds and hail. Highs today should reach the middle 80′s. Turning much cooler tomorrow and Thursday with dry conditions and highs in the low 70′s. A quiet pattern will take hold through the weekend.
(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Crews are investigating what caused a fire at the Deer Track Park landfill near Johnson Creek Monday afternoon. Capt. Craig Cahill with the Johnson Creek Fire Department said the fire broke out around 1 p.m. The fire covered an area roughly two acres in size, he said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in roughly...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department investigated an incident Tuesday afternoon at Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive, reporting a heavy police presence at the scene. The agency sent out an alert around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, reporting there was heavy police presence in the area. Sun Prairie PD...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Madison’s east side Sunday night. Initial reports indicated fire and smoke were seen on the back side of a house in the 1200 block of E. Johnson St. Crews arrived on scene at 7:02 p.m.
(WHBL) – We know it was a tornado, but we don’t know how strong it was just yet. The National Weather Service says it will have teams out in Rock County to survey the damage from Wednesday’s storm. Forecasters say the tornado briefly touched down about 7...
TOWN OF MERCER, Wis. – A 39-year-old woman from Mendota, Illinois is dead after the UTV she was operating lost control and rolled into the Turtle Flambeau Flowage in the Town of Mercer. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on Popko Circle West around 5:20 p.m....
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police in Sun Prairie have given the all-clear after asking the public to avoid the area near Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive due to an “ongoing situation.” In an updated alert, the city’s police department said the area is now safe to return. In an updated release, police said they responded to a report of...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a person died Sunday in a lawn mower accident. Around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning the Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with locating an individual who had not returned home. William Spurley, 70, of Montfort was found in...
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Canoes are the site to see in Portage this summer, but not the ones floating along on the river. The Portage Chamber of Commerce helped launch a summer art display called Canoes on Parade. At various locations around the area, you’ll find nine, nine-foot tall canoes. The canoes were hand-painted by local artists and are now on display.
Police in Wisconsin say that a driver was injured after their vehicle slammed into a school bus Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities in Kenosha, the crash occurred in the 27200 block of CTH C on Tuesday afternoon. Police say that there were no reported injuries to students that were on...
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 28-year-old Fitchburg man who died last week when his SUV collided with an oncoming semi. According to the medical examiner, Kevin Jose Irias Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which...
