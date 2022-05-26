ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Restaurant chain offering in salads, stir-fry dishes and ‘honeybar’ desserts sets opening date for first Lehigh Valley area location

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
Honeygrow, specializing in wholesome and customizable salads, stir-fry dishes and “honeybar” desserts, is planning to open its newest eatery June 3 at 69 N. West End Blvd. (Route 309) in Quakertown. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

A growing fast-casual restaurant chain is set to open its first Lehigh Valley area location next week.

Honeygrow, specializing in wholesome and customizable salads, stir-fry dishes and “honeybar” desserts, is planning to open its newest eatery June 3 at 69 N. West End Blvd. (Route 309) in Quakertown, according to a post on the business’ Instagram page.

The eatery will operate next to a new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in a newly constructed building in the Quakertown Plaza shopping center.

Honeygrow, founded by Justin Rosenberg in Philadelphia in 2012, “brings people together over the highest quality, wholesome, simple foods,” according to a description on the business’ website.

“As a newly converted proponent of a plant-based diet and tired of the mediocrity in both food and experiences presented by many of the older and emerging fast dining options, Justin decided to leave the cubicle world, train in a fine-dining kitchen, and pursue a life that spoke to his passion: Creating awesome things through the lens of nourishing foods,” the description continues.

Honeygrow, which has more than two dozen locations in seven states, offers about a half dozen stir-fry selections, including sesame garlic (freshly made whole wheat noodles, roasted beef, mushrooms, broccoli, scallions, toasted sesame seeds and sesame garlic sauce); sweet soy five spice (brown rice, turkey meatballs, green beans, red onions, toasted sesame seeds and Honeygrow’s “sweet soy five spice” sauce); and red coconut curry (vegan and gluten-free, featuring rice noodles, roasted tofu, pineapples, jalapenos, carrots, scallions, cilantro and red coconut curry sauce).

Customers also can create their own stir-fry dish with their choice of freshly made noodles, brown rice or kale; vegetables; garnishes; and signature sauces.

Protein options include roasted shrimp, roasted steak, roasted tofu, roasted chicken, turkey meatballs and scrambled egg. Pricing is around $7.45 per stir-fry.

“We pride ourselves on being a team of creatives—from our product to our stores and tech design—yet nothing gets us more excited than gorgeous food, sourced intelligently and having our guests leave happy,” a message on the company’s website reads. “Why? Because it tastes better, not because it’s cool or it’s trendy to say. We couldn’t care less what the other fast-casual guys and gals do—we’re in it for our love of great food, amazing experiences, and love for all things creative.”

About a half dozen salads, also priced between $7 and $8, include Cobb, kale chicken Caesar, Walnut Street (rosé vinaigrette, organic arugula, roasted tofu, whole wheat noodles, roasted mushrooms, roasted broccoli, roasted walnuts, and parmesan crisps) and “Make it Grain” (honey ginger vinaigrette, organic arugula, roasted chicken, farro, quinoa, grapes, beets, carrots, feta cheese, fresh lime, and candied pecans). A create-your-own salad option also is available.

For customers looking for a sweet, fruit-based treat, Honeygrow also offers “honeybar” dessert cups such as “The Cobbler” (maple yogurt, roasted apples, streusel crumble and whipped cream) and fruit + granola (strawberries, blueberries, apples, grapes, coconut shavings and local buckwheat honey).

You also can create your own honeybar treat, using fresh fruit, a garnish and a local honey (wildflower, buckwheat or clover) or maple syrup.

Honeygrow has 26 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts, including regional locations in and around Philadelphia.

To stay up-to-date on the Quakertown location, follow the business’ social media pages, instagram.com/honeygrow and facebook.com/honeygrow .

