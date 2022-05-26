ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jonathan Gannon's Rush and Cover, Cover and Rush Should be Improved

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5ftK_0fr1Kqzh00

The Eagles defensive coordinator has a cornerback group as well as pass rushers in plac now that should help the team's sack and interception totals rise

PHILADELPHIA – One of Jonathan’s favorite phrases is, “rush and cover, cover and rush.”

He said it again on Tuesday, though it was after the TV cameras had been turned off, and the Eagles defensive coordinator was holding court with reporters going into further detail about his defense.

Gannon has the players do be successful at that, now it’s a matter of executing that phrase this fall.

“We did what we wanted to do last year,” he said when asked if he had the pieces he needed to run the type of defense he wanted to. I think hopefully what the fans see is us executing at a little higher level when we need to.

"That's what I'm always concerned about. My number one concern or goal is to make sure that we're playing good enough on defense to keep us in games and play good football to help our team win.”

There were too many times the Eagles’ defense did not do that last year. Too often they fell too far behind to catch up, surrendering 80 percent or better completion percentages to Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, and Derek Carr.

Only Prescott is on the schedule this year, and the Eagles have seemingly upgraded their personnel to be better.

They should be able to cover, with the recent addition of James Bradberry to pair with Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox.

And they should be able to rush with a multitude of rushers, both inside and out.

READ MORE: Josh Sweat Went From 'Life-Threatening' Internal Bleeding to ...

Imagine a five-man front with Jordan Davis in the middle, Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave flanking him, and Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat on the outside.

With the addition of personnel, Gannon debuted a new phrase on Tuesday – overhang players. Those are the players who line up outside on defense, on the edge.

His outside linebackers will do that, players such as outside linebackers Reddick, Kyzir White, Patrick Johnson, and Kyron Johnson as well as Nakobe Dean at times.

“As our overhang players they're going to rush the passer to affect the quarterback, and they're going to be violent in the run game and set edges and then they're going to have to drop a little bit in coverage,” said Gannon.

“The more rushers the better. We'll figure that out as we get closer to game day and then on game day, how we deploy those guys. But the more guys that we have that can affect the quarterback, we'll get them on the field and have them affect the quarterback.”

Add in edge players such as Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett and the Eagles should better the 29 sacks they puttered to last year.

The secondary had nine interceptions with linebackers Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton, and T.J. Edwards adding one each.

Rush and cover, cover and rush, should increase the sack and pick totals.

Should.

“You guys know I'm not big on stats, but got to the playoffs, lost in the first round. I don't have a great taste in my mouth because we want to do more than that. That's one of the things in the back of my mind, is to take the next step. So how we do that is consistency.”

READ MORE: Jonathan Gannon Devising Ways to Use Jordan Davis ...

Consistency should also improve just by players who are turning doing so in the same defensive system and doing so outside the classroom. Unlike last year, when there was very little on-field work due to the pandemic

“Last year at this time, we were doing virtual meetings and things like that,” said Edwards. “We didn’t get all this time we got now, so being able to fully understand what our expectations are, knowing that, then coming in this year, I think guys are in a better place of just knowing how to do things, what to do.

"And with the coaches, you can tell they’re obviously hitting on those same points but making sure we’re getting them done quicker.”

It all adds up to what figures to be a better, more consistent defense than last year.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steve Smith Announces He's Landed NFL Coaching Job

Steve Smith Sr. is returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach. On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff. "Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Eagles Star Has Bold Comparison For WR A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles made a major draft-night splash when acquiring A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans. During a Thursday interview on JAKIB Sports' Sports Take (h/t CBS Sports), Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson endorsed the move by likening Brown to a former star wide receiver. "When you look at him...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Chase Claypool speaks out on Diontae Johnson’s absence from OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have kicked off NFL offseason OTAs, though there’s been one very noticeable absence: wide receiver Diontae Johnson. A report emerged in April that Johnson, who is coming off the best season of his career, was seeking a new contract. The star wideout took to Twitter to dispute the report, though his absence from the team’s voluntary workouts earlier- and now OTAs as well- is certainly noticeable. Fellow receiver Chase Claypool spoke about Johnson’s absence on Thursday, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
James Bradberry
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Colin Kaepernick's workout with Raiders 'went well,' 'door is open'

Having agreed to a massive contract extension with career-long Raider signal-caller Derek Carr earlier in the offseason, Las Vegas isn't in the market for a starting quarterback, but they did notably lose backup Marcus Mariota to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year. Other quarterbacks currently on the Raiders depth chart include seldom-used youngsters Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham -- who both joined the organization this spring -- and rookie Chase Garbers, who signed with the club earlier this month after going undrafted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Rush And Cover
NBC Sports

Breaking down wild Eagles’ betting movement this offseason

The Eagles have had a busy offseason and sports books have been playing catch up as fans around the league take notice and wager their money. After the latest flurry of action, including the trade for A.J. Brown and the James Bradberry signing, the Eagles’ odds to win the Super Bowl have shortened all the way to 30/1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Mariota explains how he feels about mentoring rookie QBs

Marcus Mariota is one veteran quarterback who firmly believes in mentoring the next generation. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback made clear he wants to mentor rookie Desmond Ridder as he assumes the job of starter. Mariota argued that, to him, veteran quarterbacks mentoring rookies is the sign of a healthy quarterback room.
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy