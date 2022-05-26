ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davos Voices: What leaders say about climate change, war

Cover picture for the articleDAVOS – Corporate buzzwords. Technical jargon. Bold but vague pronouncements about climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine. The World Economic Forum's annual gathering of CEOs and government leaders this week in Davos, the town in the Swiss Alps, may seem full of important but impersonal announcements. So...

Where is the peace that the United Nations was created to guarantee?” That’s the pointed question Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the U.N. Security Council during a video speech on April 5 in response to Russia’s war on his country. “Where is the security that the Security Council must guarantee?” he asked. The urgency of his questions needs no explanation. Vladimir Putin has decided Ukraine belongs to Russia, and there are no boundaries, treaties, or warnings that will prevent him from waging war to make it so. At this point, why should Ukraine’s President, or anyone else, have much confidence that the “international community” will stop this war? More broadly, loss of faith in governing authorities is the defining story of our era. The U.S., the only nation that can project military power into every region of the world, has become its most politically dysfunctional major power. A third of Americans say Joe Biden is not a legitimately elected President. Europeans have lost faith too. In 2016, Britain voted its way out of the E.U., and anti­-establishment, xenophobic parties of the far right shifted the politics inside many European states. In fact, the entire international system is increasingly in question. China has advanced from impoverished to powerhouse over four decades and increasingly rejects the right of Western-led institutions to make and enforce international rules. Strongmen have emerged in Russia, India, Turkey, and even E.U. members Hungary and Poland to challenge principles of freedom of the press, democratic checks and balances, and minority rights. Few in any country have faith the U.N. can do much more than help care for and feed the refugees fleeing conflicts no one can resolve. There’s a lot to be said for the idea that crises create opportunities that mustn’t be wasted. It’s true that our world has faced a stream of shocks in recent years: the 2008 global financial crisis, the Arab Spring, the 2015–2016 tidal wave of migrants into Europe, Brexit, the rise of angry populists in Europe and America, and then the worst pandemic in 100 years. None of these events has created a new sense of unity and purpose. Now Russia has invaded Ukraine. War is killing civilians by the thousands, more than 5 million refugees have headed west in more than two months of fighting, NATO and Russia have moved to high alert, and fuel and food prices around the world are surging. It’s no one’s fault the system is ­failing. Order and disorder are cyclical forces. The U.N. and institutions like the World Bank and IMF were built atop the ashes of a war that ended 77 years ago. That’s why Germany and Japan, wealthy and dynamic free-­market democracies committed to multilateralism and the rule of law, had no seats at the table for Zelensky’s speech to the Security Council—and why Russia did. The international system is broken . To fix it, the world needs a crisis. It was the crisis of World War II that created institutions and alliances that helped keep the peace and invest in global development for decades after. Putin’s war on Ukraine has created the biggest geopolitical emergency since the Cold War’s end. The Russian ­government has even threatened the use of nuclear weapons and warned of World War III. Can this crisis bolster dying institutions and create new ones?
POLITICO

Why China's freaking out over Biden’s Asia trip

Hi, China Watchers. Don’t miss our Twitter Spaces event today at 10:30 a.m. EDT on the promise and pitfalls of President Joe Biden’s big Asia policy month. This link will take you straight to the event and we invite questions for our panelists! Meanwhile, Biden’s Friday-Tuesday Asia trip is getting early results — we’ll take a look at Beijing’s apparent panic. We’ll also examine the U.S. push to get Taiwan a World Health Assembly seat, probe a dead dictator’s sensitivities and profile a book that unpacks how autocrats weaponize historical narratives to maintain power.
The Associated Press

Davos ends with Germany pushing global work on climate, war

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hopes Thursday for global cooperation on climate change, hunger and war, while dozens of climate activists demonstrated in the Swiss town of Davos as a meeting of global elites ended with many words but little concrete action to solve the world’s most pressing crises.
CNN

Biden unveils his economic plan for countering China in Asia

Tokyo (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday said the thirteen nations joining his long-sought economic plan for Asia were "signing up to work toward an economic vision that will deliver for all people on Earth." The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is Biden's attempt at engaging a region coming increasingly...
US News and World Report

Globalization's Cheerleaders Grasp for New Buzzwords at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - World leaders, financiers and chief executives said they were leaving this week's World Economic Forum with an urgent sense of the need to reboot and redefine 'globalization'. The framework of open markets that has shaped the last three decades of commerce and geopolitics looks increasingly wobbly...
FOXBusiness

Biggest takeaways from Davos, World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland concluded without definitive solutions to a number of global issues. Nearly 2,500 politicians, business leaders, and members of the media gathered in the Swiss resort town hoping to address a wide range of concerns, including soaring inflation, climate change, along with the war in Ukraine.
CNN

Globalization is coming undone, and that's a huge red flag

London (CNN Business) — One of the many buzzwords percolating around Davos this week is "fragmentation," the force economists there warned could have "devastating human consequences." By "fragmentation," they are referring to a breakdown of the kind of free-wheeling, border-crossing trade and investment that's defined the global economic order...
